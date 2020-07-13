/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 PM
62 Apartments under $900 for rent in Avon, IN
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
Results within 1 mile of Avon
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Results within 5 miles of Avon
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
14 Units Available
Garden City
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$945
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Speedway
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$867
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Speedway
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$796
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Garden City
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Key Meadows
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Key Meadows
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$665
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
3 Units Available
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1358 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe II in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$623
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$686
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$854
1041 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community located on the West side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1309 sqft
Convenient access to Route 40 and close to Oak Tree Golf Course. On-site business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Upgraded units feature fireplaces, extra storage, and garages. Cat and dog friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Key Meadows
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$704
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off I-74 and close to Ben Davis Park, Country Club of Indianapolis and Eagle Creek. One- through three-bedroom units have private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and fireplace. Gym, internet cafe, pool and tennis courts on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
Central Park at Metropolis
750 Central Park Dr E, Plainfield, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$889
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1050 sqft
Located in a quiet, picturesque area and features 2-3 bedroom apartments. Furnished units. All major appliances in unit, along with W/D hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, and 24-hour gym on site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Aspen Ridge
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$677
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Stout Field
1412 Ingomar Street
1412 Ingmar Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$745
1076 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located on Indys West side. Act fast and get half off the first months rent if a lease is signed by 12/31/18.
Results within 10 miles of Avon
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
21 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$723
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
28 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Scenic wooded views, wood-burning fireplaces, balconies, garden patios, and washer and dryer connections in every unit. Conveniently located near Eagle Creek Park and I-65. Pets welcomed.
