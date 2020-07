Amenities

Rental in Grabill Indiana. Get a quiet spacious country setting just outside of town. Two bedrooms and one full bath main level. Attached two car garage. There is also a shed in back. There's a full sized basement with three rooms. There is also a 1/4 bath in the basement with a sink and a shower. $1000 deposit required. NO PETS. NO SMOKING in the house or garage. $40 application fee. (Qualifying service animals may be exempt).