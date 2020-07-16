12828 Palazzo Boulevard

Amenities
Excellent upscale executive rental in Sorrento available August 1, 2020. Located just minutes from Parkview Regional Medical Center and Dupont Hospital, with convenient access to I-69. Desirable NW Allen County Schools. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, full finished daylight basement, 3-car tandem garage; third bay set up as workshop area with plenty of room for motorcycle parking and a privacy fenced backyard. Includes newer stainless steel appliances and front loading washer/dryer. Two year lease preferred, one year lease may be entertained for an additional fee. Employment and background check required. Non-Smoking. Small Dogs accepted with deposit. Not Currently accepting housing assistance. Please note we DO NOT advertise on Craigslist. Requires minimum 24 hour notice to tour due to current tenant occupancy.