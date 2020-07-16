All apartments in Allen County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

12828 Palazzo Boulevard

12828 Palazzo Blvd · (260) 466-8898
Location

12828 Palazzo Blvd, Allen County, IN 46845

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2947 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Excellent upscale executive rental in Sorrento available August 1, 2020. Located just minutes from Parkview Regional Medical Center and Dupont Hospital, with convenient access to I-69. Desirable NW Allen County Schools. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, full finished daylight basement, 3-car tandem garage; third bay set up as workshop area with plenty of room for motorcycle parking and a privacy fenced backyard. Includes newer stainless steel appliances and front loading washer/dryer. Two year lease preferred, one year lease may be entertained for an additional fee. Employment and background check required. Non-Smoking. Small Dogs accepted with deposit. Not Currently accepting housing assistance. Please note we DO NOT advertise on Craigslist. Requires minimum 24 hour notice to tour due to current tenant occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12828 Palazzo Boulevard have any available units?
12828 Palazzo Boulevard has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12828 Palazzo Boulevard have?
Some of 12828 Palazzo Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12828 Palazzo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12828 Palazzo Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12828 Palazzo Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 12828 Palazzo Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 12828 Palazzo Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12828 Palazzo Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12828 Palazzo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12828 Palazzo Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12828 Palazzo Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12828 Palazzo Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12828 Palazzo Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12828 Palazzo Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12828 Palazzo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12828 Palazzo Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 12828 Palazzo Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 12828 Palazzo Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
