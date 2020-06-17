Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

204 N Lincoln Ave - 204 N Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 New Listing - ***NEW LISTING***Available to Rent for in August for the 2020/2021 school year. Enjoy this beautiful home that is located within walking distance of the University of Illinois and has access to the bus line.Exceptional location! This Home offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath with additional finished space in basement. Hardwood floors throughout, low maintenance vinyl exterior, newer deck, gutter helmets, newer interior paint, updated baths. Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Call-Text-Email us Today to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5719892)