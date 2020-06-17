All apartments in Urbana
Find more places like 204 N Lincoln Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Urbana, IL
/
204 N Lincoln Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

204 N Lincoln Ave

204 North Lincoln Avenue · (217) 800-1085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Urbana
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

204 North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 N Lincoln Ave - 204 N Lincoln Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
204 N Lincoln Ave - 204 N Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 New Listing - ***NEW LISTING***Available to Rent for in August for the 2020/2021 school year. Enjoy this beautiful home that is located within walking distance of the University of Illinois and has access to the bus line.Exceptional location! This Home offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath with additional finished space in basement. Hardwood floors throughout, low maintenance vinyl exterior, newer deck, gutter helmets, newer interior paint, updated baths. Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Call-Text-Email us Today to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5719892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 N Lincoln Ave have any available units?
204 N Lincoln Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 N Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 204 N Lincoln Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 N Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
204 N Lincoln Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 N Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 N Lincoln Ave is pet friendly.
Does 204 N Lincoln Ave offer parking?
No, 204 N Lincoln Ave does not offer parking.
Does 204 N Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 N Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 N Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 204 N Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 204 N Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 204 N Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 204 N Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 N Lincoln Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 N Lincoln Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 N Lincoln Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 204 N Lincoln Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave
Urbana, IL 61802

Similar Pages

Urbana 1 BedroomsUrbana 2 Bedrooms
Urbana Apartments with BalconyUrbana Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Urbana Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILBloomington, ILDecatur, IL
Rantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Parkland College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity