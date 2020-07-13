Apartment List
52 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Urbana, IL

Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
84 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$539
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$549
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
204 N Lincoln Ave
204 North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2613 sqft
204 N Lincoln Ave - 204 N Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 New Listing - ***NEW LISTING***Available to Rent for in August for the 2020/2021 school year.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 W. Green
310 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
310 W. Green Available 08/22/20 Urbana On-Campus House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** Spacious 3 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Green St one block from The Urbana Free Library.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
802 W. Iowa
802 West Iowa Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
802 W. Iowa Available 08/22/20 On-Campus Urbana House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** 5 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Iowa St, one block off Lincoln Ave.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
502 W. Green St. Unit #201
502 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 Available 08/19/20 Available for August 2020! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect intersection of privacy, space, affordability, and location.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2207 Cureton
2207 Cureton Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
New property available now! - This beautiful corner home has all you need! With a fenced in back yard, attached 2 car garage and beautiful hardwood floors, you will feel right at home! Call us today to set up a tour! (RLNE5896516)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2019 Fletcher Street
2019 Fletcher Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
949 sqft
2019 Fletcher Street Available 08/07/20 Amazing 2 bedroom home available for August! - This 2-bed, 1-bath home at the corner of Mumford and Fletcher in Urbana is just what you're looking for.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
503 E. Elm
503 East Elm Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$930
Available now!!! - (RLNE5799083)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
713 W. Springfield
713 West Springfield Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
713 W. Springfield Available 08/10/20 Now leasing for August 2020! - (RLNE5488186)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
808 W. Oregon
808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
807 W. California
807 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
807 W.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
406 Highland
406 E Highlands Dr, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
406 Highland Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - Three bedroom, 1 bath bath home available in August. 1.5 car detached garage. Eat in kitchen. Nice size back yard. Pets are considered. (RLNE5505325)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
910 Lanore
910 Lanore Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 Lanore Available 06/01/20 Now leasing for June! - Come tour this adorable 3 bedroom home! It has been completely updated with wood laminate flooring, an open kitchen with new cabinets, sliding glass door onto the back patio in the fenced yard,

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1506 Abercorn
1506 Abercorn Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1506 Abercorn Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August 1st! - (RLNE3155359)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
615 E. Harding
615 Harding Drive, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
615 E. Harding Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE3068870)

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1124 Austin Drive
1124 Austin Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
SPECIAL WINTER DISCOUNTED PRICING! Normally rented for $1025/month. Great 3 bedroom home in East Urbana. Freshly painted with brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 N Coler
203 North Coler Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
203 N Coler Available 09/01/20 Single-Family - (RLNE4171497)

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1405 Lincolnwood Drive
1405 Lincolnwood Drive, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1537 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is a must see! It comes with vinyl flooring in the large eat-in kitchen, carpet in the 4 large bedrooms, and vinyl wood plank throughout the living room and hallways.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2016 E. Michigan Ave.
2016 East Michigan Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1300 sqft
2016 E. Michigan Ave. Available 08/07/20 3-bed, 1.5-bath home in Urbana available for August! - This home features a spacious living room that gets great natural light from the large front window. You'll also love the updated flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Urbana
Last updated July 9 at 02:43pm
6 Units Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$599
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$509
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2507 Brownfield Rd
2507 Brownfield Rd, Champaign County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
725 sqft
2507 Brownfield Rd Available 08/15/20 2Bedroom/1Bath duplex - Quaint 2bedroom- 1bath duplex just north of 1-74 off Cunningham Ave in Urbana. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Kitchen. Kitchen Appliances included. Pet Friendly (monthly fees apply).

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 E Airport Rd
504 East Airport Road, Champaign County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$799
928 sqft
504 E Airport Rd Available 08/07/20 Available for August! 2-Bed Duplex Home in Urbana! - Available in August! Enjoy the best of both worlds in your new home on Airport Road - country serenity with city convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Urbana
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
17 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,169
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!

