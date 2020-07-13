/
pet friendly apartments
52 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Urbana, IL
84 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$539
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$549
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
1 Unit Available
204 N Lincoln Ave
204 North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2613 sqft
204 N Lincoln Ave - 204 N Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 New Listing - ***NEW LISTING***Available to Rent for in August for the 2020/2021 school year.
1 Unit Available
310 W. Green
310 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
310 W. Green Available 08/22/20 Urbana On-Campus House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** Spacious 3 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Green St one block from The Urbana Free Library.
1 Unit Available
802 W. Iowa
802 West Iowa Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
802 W. Iowa Available 08/22/20 On-Campus Urbana House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** 5 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Iowa St, one block off Lincoln Ave.
1 Unit Available
502 W. Green St. Unit #201
502 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 Available 08/19/20 Available for August 2020! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect intersection of privacy, space, affordability, and location.
1 Unit Available
2207 Cureton
2207 Cureton Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
New property available now! - This beautiful corner home has all you need! With a fenced in back yard, attached 2 car garage and beautiful hardwood floors, you will feel right at home! Call us today to set up a tour! (RLNE5896516)
1 Unit Available
2019 Fletcher Street
2019 Fletcher Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
949 sqft
2019 Fletcher Street Available 08/07/20 Amazing 2 bedroom home available for August! - This 2-bed, 1-bath home at the corner of Mumford and Fletcher in Urbana is just what you're looking for.
1 Unit Available
503 E. Elm
503 East Elm Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$930
Available now!!! - (RLNE5799083)
1 Unit Available
713 W. Springfield
713 West Springfield Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
713 W. Springfield Available 08/10/20 Now leasing for August 2020! - (RLNE5488186)
1 Unit Available
808 W. Oregon
808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad.
1 Unit Available
807 W. California
807 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
807 W.
1 Unit Available
406 Highland
406 E Highlands Dr, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
406 Highland Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - Three bedroom, 1 bath bath home available in August. 1.5 car detached garage. Eat in kitchen. Nice size back yard. Pets are considered. (RLNE5505325)
1 Unit Available
910 Lanore
910 Lanore Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 Lanore Available 06/01/20 Now leasing for June! - Come tour this adorable 3 bedroom home! It has been completely updated with wood laminate flooring, an open kitchen with new cabinets, sliding glass door onto the back patio in the fenced yard,
1 Unit Available
1506 Abercorn
1506 Abercorn Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1506 Abercorn Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August 1st! - (RLNE3155359)
1 Unit Available
615 E. Harding
615 Harding Drive, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
615 E. Harding Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE3068870)
1 Unit Available
1124 Austin Drive
1124 Austin Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
SPECIAL WINTER DISCOUNTED PRICING! Normally rented for $1025/month. Great 3 bedroom home in East Urbana. Freshly painted with brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring.
1 Unit Available
203 N Coler
203 North Coler Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
203 N Coler Available 09/01/20 Single-Family - (RLNE4171497)
1 Unit Available
1405 Lincolnwood Drive
1405 Lincolnwood Drive, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1537 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is a must see! It comes with vinyl flooring in the large eat-in kitchen, carpet in the 4 large bedrooms, and vinyl wood plank throughout the living room and hallways.
1 Unit Available
2016 E. Michigan Ave.
2016 East Michigan Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1300 sqft
2016 E. Michigan Ave. Available 08/07/20 3-bed, 1.5-bath home in Urbana available for August! - This home features a spacious living room that gets great natural light from the large front window. You'll also love the updated flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Urbana
6 Units Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$599
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$509
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant
1 Unit Available
2507 Brownfield Rd
2507 Brownfield Rd, Champaign County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
725 sqft
2507 Brownfield Rd Available 08/15/20 2Bedroom/1Bath duplex - Quaint 2bedroom- 1bath duplex just north of 1-74 off Cunningham Ave in Urbana. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Kitchen. Kitchen Appliances included. Pet Friendly (monthly fees apply).
1 Unit Available
504 E Airport Rd
504 East Airport Road, Champaign County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$799
928 sqft
504 E Airport Rd Available 08/07/20 Available for August! 2-Bed Duplex Home in Urbana! - Available in August! Enjoy the best of both worlds in your new home on Airport Road - country serenity with city convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Urbana
17 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,169
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
