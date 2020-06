Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage dogs allowed

2019 Fletcher Street Available 08/07/20 Amazing 2 bedroom home available for August! - This 2-bed, 1-bath home at the corner of Mumford and Fletcher in Urbana is just what you're looking for. Located two blocks from Yankee Ridge Elementary School, this home features a lot of space, in-home washer and dryer and its own attached one car garage. $30 monthly utility fee covers lawn care and sewer costs. The property is also cat friendly.



Call or email today to schedule a tour!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5831449)