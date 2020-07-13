Apartment List
IL
tinley park
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Tinley Park, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tinley Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Lakes
18280 Tralee Trail
18280 Tralee Trail, Tinley Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
4136 sqft
Now THIS is a great rental!!!! Custom built 2 story all brick home on corner lot! Circular drive, 3.5 car garage W/overhead door leading to back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek South
16806 82nd Avenue
16806 82nd Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT AND AFFORDABLE FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER SUPPLIED WITH THIS IN UNIT LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED OAK CABINETS AND CABINET PANTRY IN THE EAT-IN KITCHEN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATH.
Results within 1 mile of Tinley Park

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9438 Rich Lane
9438 Rich Ln, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1841 sqft
Available for rent. Beautiful two story with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.This 2 story home welcomes you with hardwood floors, open floor plan, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19433 South YORK DR. Drive
19433 York Dr, Mokena, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1748 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19433 South YORK DR. Drive in Mokena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Tinley Park
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
8 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
$
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,757
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,103
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
4206 Lindenwood Drive
4206 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
726 sqft
Welcome to 4206 Lindenwood Drive!

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17731 Yale Lane
17731 Yale Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1439 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
4140 Birchwood Ave
4140 Birchwood Rd, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
COMING SOON IN JUNE! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED RANCH HOME!!!! - COMING SOON IN JUNE! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 4140 Birchwood Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4640 153rd Street
4640 153rd Street, Oak Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
included: Wi-Fi, cable ready, video surveillance, parking. Coin Laundry and Storage Closet on-site Tenant only pays ComEd.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A
4202 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 1 BED 1 BATH IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MATTESON! THIS UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED! HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15009 Lawndale Avenue
15009 Lawndale Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom home. With large living room and full updated kitchen. Basement is unfinished. Enjoy the outdoors with your spacious, fenced in back yard with garage.No evictions or bankruptcies; good credit score required.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
830 Princeton Avenue
830 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
The property was recently rehabbed with a new furnace, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floor and new carpet. Located in a very quiet subdivision near RT 30 and Central. No neighbors behind you.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Club Hills
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3016 Sherwood Avenue
3016 Sherwood Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1048 sqft
Rent to Own Opportunity!! This is home offers a Wonderfully large fenced in yard. Home has wonderful hardwood floors, freshly painted, has ceramic bathroom and kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3207 Oak Court
3207 Oak Court, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1393 sqft
Hurry!!!! For a lease sign on or before July 1st - you will get a $100 Amazon gift card!!!! Only 1-month security deposit for good credit! Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home located in a desirable tree-lined cul de sac neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage
City Guide for Tinley Park, IL

"Illinois-i'm your boy. Flat on the prairies Soil and stone Stretching forever Taking me home." - Illinois by Dan Fogelberg

Tinley Park is a big, lovely town that serves as a suburb of Chicago. Its quite close to the windy city, but still feels like its own sleepy little village. People feel like theyre in a fairy tale when living in Tinley Park because it is designed like a large quilt of parks and subdivisions. Everything is fit tightly and neatly together like a puzzle, and the neighbors are friendly and all know each other's names. Therere parades every month of the year, and _Business Week _has voted it the best place in the country to raise kids! The schools have super high test scores all around, and there are over 30 parks for all kinds of outdoor fun and recreation. Theres also the huge, five-acre White Water Canyon Water Park, mini gold, sports leagues, a roller rink and batting cages for sporty types to indulge in. The best part, though? Its totally affordable. Happy wallet, happy resident. There are so many subdivisions that there is something in every price range, whether youre looking at new, beautiful houses by the country clubs or old, cozy homes near the historic center. New residents here report that they feel like they've just come home as soon as they arrive in Tinley Park. Maybe the next one to say that will be you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tinley Park, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tinley Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

