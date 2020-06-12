/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sycamore, IL
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Heron Creek
1 Unit Available
430 Viking Drive
430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
339 East Becker Place
339 Becker Place, Sycamore, IL
Rent a new build and popular Augusta floorplan and back up to a pond. 2246 sq. ft. with 4 bed/2.5 bath and 2.5 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Sycamore
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Kishwaukee Park
1 Unit Available
319 Greenwood Acres Drive
319 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4222 sqft
Stunning contemporary home located on beautiful hole #15 of private Country Club. Raised Ranch with full walk-out basement and golf cart garage. Breathtaking views of the Kishwaukee river and golf course.
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
1496 Legacy Drive
1496 Legacy Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome for rent in Enclave subdivision in DeKalb. 2 car attached garage; 2 story foyer; painted w/ neutral colors throughout. Newer carpeting and appliances. Great condition! Rent + utilities. No smoking.
Results within 5 miles of Sycamore
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
975 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Cortland Estates
230 McMillan Ct, Cortland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1121 sqft
Welcome To Cortland Estates Apartments! Cortland Estates offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. Here at Cortland Estates, we don't just rent apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
802 Edgebrook Drive
802 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
4-5 Bedrooms, Extra Room for Office 2 Full Bathrooms Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 3 Floors, 1640 Sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
86 East South Avenue
86 East South Avenue, Cortland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Spacious End Unit! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, 2 Car Garage, Finished Basement with ceramic tile, great storage, bathroom , and washer/ dryer hook ups. Easy access to Rt 38 and I88.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
635 Charter Street
635 Charter Street, DeKalb, IL
This Fantastic 4bed/2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
220 AUGUSTA Avenue
220 Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
RENTAL HOME : close to NIU campus. Spacious living room with fireplace and custom built-in's with pocket door access to the dining room, custom built-in's and mill work. Flexible floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den. Updated bathroom and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
803 Pleasant Street
803 Pleasant Street, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on a large corner lot. Great location close to restaurants, shops and convenient highways. Schedule your showing before its gone! Owner prefers a two year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Sycamore
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1022 Turin Drive
1022 Turin Drive, Hampshire, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom (END UNIT) / 2 bath in Hampshire! - Set in the quiet village of Hampshire, this 3-bedroom townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
210 White Oak Street
210 White Oak Street, Hampshire, IL
Large 4 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in desirable White Oak Ponds...
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
301 Par Five Drive
301 Par Five Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1404 sqft
Desirable Town Home Located in South Pointe Greens Golf Course Community. This INSIDE 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Townhome features 2nd Fl laundry, 2 car garage.
