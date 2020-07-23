Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

90 Furnished Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL

Furnished apartments in Skokie can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished...

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5041 West Fargo Avenue
5041 Fargo Ave, Skokie, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2033 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Well maintained 4 Bedrooms with hardwood floors,Kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, Spacious LR and DR combo, Master bedroom with upgraded bath and second bedroom on 2nd floor,Main level with 2
Results within 5 miles of Skokie
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
$
16 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,822
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Edgewater
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$971
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,423
550 sqft
Kenmore Place was completely renovated in 2016. Located in the Edgewater neighborhood, every unit features beautiful new hardwood floors, STARON countertops with maple cabinetry, Whirlpool appliances, spacious closets, and air conditioning.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
9635 Brandy Court
9635 Brandy Court, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
Beautiful large luxury 1 bed, 1 bath with updated kitchen, bathroom, and hardwood floors is available furnished for extra $. Kitchen has granite counters, backsplash and tons of cabinets. Crown molding throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
5953 North Kenmore Avenue
5953 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath in Edgewater 1bed / 1ba for rent in prime Edgewater location on a quiet street - Walk to everything- Whole foods, Starbucks! Located just minutes from the lake. This bright & spacious apartment features hardwood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
1633 West Estes Avenue
1633 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Bright & Spacious 3Bed/2 Bath Rental In Hot Rogers Park!! Terrific location blocks from downtown Rogers Park/Edgewater!! Unit underwent a full rehab in 2017 including kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Center
3642 n bell ave
3642 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
5600 sqft
6 Bed/ 5 Bath gorgeous top of the line everything - Property Id: 321548 Stunning single family on tree lined street in one of the best neighborhoods in Chicago.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
2001 Pratt Court, Unit 2R
2001 Pratt Court, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
350 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath with Office Area Available Immediately Amazing location, near Downtown Evanston. Walking distance to CTA and Metra, Restaurants, Northwestern University, Movie theaters, Shopping, and Lakefront.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Evanston
1570 Elmwood Avenue
1570 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
View our 3D tour! Gorgeous one bedroom FURNISHED condo for rent in One Evanston. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer and one garage parking space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Irving Park
3905 Francisco
3905 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom FURNISHED duplex in Irving Park features updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Evanston
1516 Hinman Avenue
1516 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished seventh floor end unit that is move in ready! Ideally situated in highly desirable area within walking distance to downtown Evanston, Whole Foods, Metra, CTA Purple Line, and the gorgeous lake front! Open concept living spaces

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, 3-month lease with option to renew. Short term option ideal for Corporate Housing. Security deposit required.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
6301 North SHERIDAN Road
6301 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
LAKEFRONT BUILDING! ENJOY: LAKE BREEZE, NAVY PIER FIREWORKS, BBQ PRIVATE BALCONY with LAKE, EAST, SOUTH, PARK, DOWNTOWN SKYLINE VIEWS...

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Center
3538 North Hamilton Avenue
3538 North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1400 sqft
Come stay in one of Chicago's best neighborhoods!! Walk to great restaurants, outdoor cafes, and bars. These are high-end furnished apartments with staff services. We have multiple units furnished from 1-4 bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park
5741 N Mango Ave
5741 North Mango Avenue, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
Huge three level bungalow in excellent condition and move in ready. This is an unbelievable value. If your family wants to be in Chicago in a great neighborhood and needs lots of space, then call Rich Piper to set a showing.
Results within 10 miles of Skokie
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
21 Units Available
Lincoln Park
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,710
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,735
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Chicago's best neighborhood just got better.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
71 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$960
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
48 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Near North Side
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,921
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,197
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,148
1244 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
32 Units Available
Lincoln Park
The Belden Stratford
2300 N Lincoln Park W, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,315
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1211 sqft
A luxurious development, these beautiful apartments are just three miles from downtown Chicago. Floorplans offer one- and two-bedroom layouts, large closets, modern kitchens, air conditioning and views of the city.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
44 Units Available
Near North Side
Grand Plaza
540 N State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,137
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
1285 sqft
This pet-friendly community was recently renovated. It's located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a heated pool, running track, concierge service, and fitness center. Wood floors, balconies, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Near North Side
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,015
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hudson Apartments, at 750 N Hudson St, is located in the River North neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Near North Side
Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,590
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1040 sqft
Elegant apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Community includes a fitness center, pool and laundry center. Steps from the shops of Michigan Avenue. Close to Navy Pier and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
24 Units Available
Near North Side
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,615
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,194
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1409 sqft
The Bernardin is a 25 floor, 171 unit luxury apartment building with an additional 20,000 square feet of retail space at the Southeast corner of Chicago and Wabash Avenues.
City Guide for Skokie, IL

Skokie is the origin of two famous US Supreme Court cases, one of which addressed the right for a neo-Nazi group to assemble. Don't worry, though. Skokie has a great history of diversity and harmony.

Skokie isn't technically a city. In fact, it calls itself "The World's Largest Village." But no matter what you want to call it, it's home to nearly 65,000 people. Since this is a suburb of Chicago, many of the people living here commute into the big city. The Skokie Park District is a main component here, which makes up about 240 acres of land. The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts and the Skokie Public Library are also large and well-known features in the town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Skokie, IL

Furnished apartments in Skokie can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Skokie as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

