46 Apartments for rent in Richton Park, IL with garage
"I fell in love again / All things go, all things go / Drove to Chicago" -- Sufjan Stevens
Richton Park, Illinois is a village in Cook County, Illinois with a population of 13,646. It's basically a suburb of Chicago and many residents live here so they can commute into the city for work. You can hop on I-57 and be in downtown Chicago in less than an hour. It's a great place to live if you want to escape the chaos (and high prices!) of the city and instead look for apartment rentals in a charming, livable city. See more
Richton Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.