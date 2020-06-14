Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Richton Park, IL with garage

Richton Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
22443 Franklin Drive
22443 Franklin Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1410 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed/ 2 Bath updated kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, front load W/D, hardwood floors, family room, wrap around patio. Quiet, friendly neighborhood. Must see! No pets. No Section 8.
Results within 1 mile of Richton Park

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
341 Suwanee Street
341 Suwanee Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom / 2 bath all brick home with family room . Updated ranch new windows great kitchen huge patio 2 car tandem garage . Available immediately .

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
439 Natoma Street
439 Natoma Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Updated Brick Home for rent with new custom kitchen cabinets, dishwasher, washer and dyer conveniently located off kitchen. New bathroom vanity, fixtures, and flooring. New light fixtures. Freshly painted. 1-car garage with bonus room attached.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3525 212th Place
3525 212th Place, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Updated kitchen with new appliances. House freshly painted. Finished basement with full bathroom. Walking distance to Metra train station and schools. Quiet neighborhood. Close to the shopping center. Now available for rent.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
185 Nanti Street
185 Nanti Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
Brick home for tent. New luxury vinyl plank flooring. Freshly painted. Laundry room and furnace conveniently located off kitchen. New central A/C. Sorry nut no pets or smoking are allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Richton Park

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
842 PRINCETON Avenue
842 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Don't miss out on this lovely remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom Rental Home. We have an open floor plan with large living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a large pantry storage area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kaffel Court
1 Unit Available
78 KAFFEL Court
78 Kaffel Court, Frankfort, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Prime location downtown historical Frankfort, walk out back door to Old Plank Bike & Walking Trail..... walk to shopping and great upscale restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Willow Rd
115 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 BDRM, 1BA, 2 CAR GARAGE! - Property Id: 289743 3 bedroom , 1 bath, attached 2 car garage! Near schools, shopping, minutes from I-57 & I-80. Laundry hook-up, fireplace, appliances included! Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Millennium Lakes
1 Unit Available
7004 Century Court
7004 Century Boulevard, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
no showings until June 18th. STUNNING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN MILLENNIUM LAKES SUBDIVISION WITH UPGRADES.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
947 Princeton Avenue
947 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 947 Princeton Avenue in Matteson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
830 Princeton Avenue
830 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
The property was recently rehabbed with a new furnace, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floor and new carpet. Located in a very quiet subdivision near RT 30 and Central. No neighbors behind you.

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4521 189th Street
4521 189th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1426 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom ranch with large kitchen. Large 2.5 car detached garage

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
6 Monee Ct
6 Monee Court, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Park Forest, IL - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent in Park Forest. Fireplace in the family room, 1 car detached garage, extra parking next to garage and side drive, and a nice yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4420 180th Street
4420 180th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4420 180th Street in Country Club Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Olympia Fields
1 Unit Available
20623 Hellenic Drive
20623 Hellenic Drive, Olympia Fields, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Make this your next rental home! Beautiful brick ranch on such a shady tree lot in Olympia Fields. Spacious rooms throughout the house. Beautiful hardwood floors and cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room.
Results within 10 miles of Richton Park

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
16205 South Paulina
16205 Paulina St, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brementowne Estates
1 Unit Available
7939 163rd Court
7939 163rd Court, Tinley Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7939 163rd Court in Tinley Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
City Guide for Richton Park, IL

"I fell in love again / All things go, all things go / Drove to Chicago" -- Sufjan Stevens

Richton Park, Illinois is a village in Cook County, Illinois with a population of 13,646. It's basically a suburb of Chicago and many residents live here so they can commute into the city for work. You can hop on I-57 and be in downtown Chicago in less than an hour. It's a great place to live if you want to escape the chaos (and high prices!) of the city and instead look for apartment rentals in a charming, livable city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Richton Park, IL

Richton Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

