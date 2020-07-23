Apartment List
/
IL
/
pingree grove
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:41 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Pingree Grove, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pingree Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2444 Alison Avenue
2444 Alison Ave, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
BRAND NEW never been lived in beautiful tri-level townhome for rent. This great unit offers 1,756 square feet of light and bright living space. Premium location facing a spacious open area.
Results within 10 miles of Pingree Grove
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
$
38 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1598 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,207
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
100 E Chicago St - 601
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
803 sqft
STUNNING views of Downtown Elgin and the Fox River Newly Rehabbed Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters Great Peninsula that doubles as Breakfast Bar Brand New Black Appliances with Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove and

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1611 Millbrook Drive
1611 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1324 sqft
1611 Millbrook Drive Available 08/25/20 Beautiful Ranch Home located in the Canterbury Subdivision! - Ranch Style Townhome for Rent - Beautiful Hardwood Floors, 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Millbrook Townhomes
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Winding Creek of Algonquin
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, VAULTED CEILINGS, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY, OFFICE/DEN, AND FULL BASEMENT.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Elgin
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Turnberry
7515 Inverway Drive
7515 Inverway, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
4435 sqft
IMPECCABLE CUSTOM ALL BRICK FABULOUS HOME IN TURNBERRY ON PICTURESQUE LANDSCAPED CORNER LOT WITH EXTRA WIDE CIRCULAR DRIVE. THE HOME GRACIOUSLY WELCOMES YOU INTO THE 2 STORY FOYER.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Elgin
465 Slade Ave
465 Slade Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home with living room, dining room (both with hardwood floors), full basement, fenced yard and garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
620 CONGDON Avenue
620 Congdon Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Wow! An opportunity to live at the historic Shoe Factory Lofts! This amazing building was completely renovated and converted to upscale loft condos in 1999.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
50 S. Grove Ave #514
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath unit on 5th floor with balcony overlooking the river. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living room.

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3061 Shenandoah Drive
3061 Shenandoah Drive, Carpentersville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2218 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3202 Deerpath Lane
3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake In The Hills Estates
806 Menominee Drive
806 Menominee Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1387 sqft
Welcome Home to this comfortable newly remodeled home! Cute porch in front of the house provides access to open living area. Kitchen is gorgeous with tons of storage space, beautiful granite counter tops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Fieldcrest Farms
1500 Arquilla Dr
1500 Arquilla Drive, Algonquin, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
Rent starting at $3300/mo, includes free Renter's Insurance, and a free tenant web portal to view your account and files. Some tenants may qualify for a $100 monthly discount off the rent, and a 2 year lease.

1 of 1

Last updated May 31 at 02:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Princeton Crossing
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pingree Grove, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pingree Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Pingree Grove 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPingree Grove 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPingree Grove 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPingree Grove Apartments with Balconies
Pingree Grove Apartments with GaragesPingree Grove Apartments with GymsPingree Grove Apartments with ParkingPingree Grove Apartments with Pools
Pingree Grove Apartments with Washer-DryersPingree Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsPingree Grove Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILRockford, ILJoliet, ILLemont, ILLake in the Hills, ILGrayslake, ILRound Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College