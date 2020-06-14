1675 Sandcastle Lane

Amenities

This Beautiful Wilmington B Model Townhome Offers 7 rooms 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 2.5 baths, Attached 2 car garage, Large Kitchen with eating area and back deck, English style Lower Level with Family room... All this in a beautiful community that offers a community clubhouse with workout facility, Indoor gym, party room, Pools, Neighborhood parks, and miles of walking paths! All while having great access to Major roads.. I90, Rt 72, Rt 447, Rt 20. Rental price includes HOA fees of $250 a month