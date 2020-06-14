All apartments in Pingree Grove
Find more places like 1675 Sandcastle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pingree Grove, IL
/
1675 Sandcastle Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:12 PM

1675 Sandcastle Lane

1675 Sandcastle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pingree Grove
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1675 Sandcastle Lane, Pingree Grove, IL 60140

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful Wilmington B Model Townhome Offers 7 rooms 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 2.5 baths, Attached 2 car garage, Large Kitchen with eating area and back deck, English style Lower Level with Family room... All this in a beautiful community that offers a community clubhouse with workout facility, Indoor gym, party room, Pools, Neighborhood parks, and miles of walking paths! All while having great access to Major roads.. I90, Rt 72, Rt 447, Rt 20. Rental price includes HOA fees of $250 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 Sandcastle Lane have any available units?
1675 Sandcastle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pingree Grove, IL.
What amenities does 1675 Sandcastle Lane have?
Some of 1675 Sandcastle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 Sandcastle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Sandcastle Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Sandcastle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1675 Sandcastle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pingree Grove.
Does 1675 Sandcastle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1675 Sandcastle Lane does offer parking.
Does 1675 Sandcastle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1675 Sandcastle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Sandcastle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1675 Sandcastle Lane has a pool.
Does 1675 Sandcastle Lane have accessible units?
No, 1675 Sandcastle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Sandcastle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1675 Sandcastle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 Sandcastle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1675 Sandcastle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pingree Grove 2 BedroomsPingree Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pingree Grove 3 BedroomsPingree Grove Apartments with Garage
Pingree Grove Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILMundelein, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, IL
Addison, ILClarendon Hills, ILHuntley, ILMontgomery, ILLibertyville, ILDarien, ILLake Zurich, ILHampshire, ILBarrington, ILLoves Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College