Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:26 PM

75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Park Forest, IL

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
341 Suwanee Street
341 Suwanee Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom / 2 bath all brick home with family room . Updated ranch new windows great kitchen huge patio 2 car tandem garage . Available immediately .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
327 Somonauk St
327 Somonauk Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 bed 1 bath home with large kitchen for rent in Park Forest, IL - 3 bed 1 bath house in Park Forest, IL. Home has a large kitchen with updated appliances, a sliding glass door leads to fenced in yard, no garage just driveway parking.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
439 Natoma Street
439 Natoma Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Updated Brick Home for rent with new custom kitchen cabinets, dishwasher, washer and dyer conveniently located off kitchen. New bathroom vanity, fixtures, and flooring. New light fixtures. Freshly painted. 1-car garage with bonus room attached.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
351 Waverly St
351 Waverly Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1671 sqft
Single Family Home For Rent | 3 bed | 2 bath | $1350 - Large Single Family Home For Rent! 3 bedroom & 2 bath! Large Living & Dinning Room,1 Large Family room with fireplace,BIG Entertainment room,Laundry Room with hook ups & Appliances included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
6 Monee Ct
6 Monee Court, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Park Forest, IL - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent in Park Forest. Fireplace in the family room, 1 car detached garage, extra parking next to garage and side drive, and a nice yard.

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
185 Nanti Street
185 Nanti Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
Brick home for tent. New luxury vinyl plank flooring. Freshly painted. Laundry room and furnace conveniently located off kitchen. New central A/C. Sorry nut no pets or smoking are allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Park Forest
Verified

Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3525 212th Place
3525 212th Place, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Updated kitchen with new appliances. House freshly painted. Finished basement with full bathroom. Walking distance to Metra train station and schools. Quiet neighborhood. Close to the shopping center. Now available for rent.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Olympia Fields
1 Unit Available
20623 Hellenic Drive
20623 Hellenic Drive, Olympia Fields, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Make this your next rental home! Beautiful brick ranch on such a shady tree lot in Olympia Fields. Spacious rooms throughout the house. Beautiful hardwood floors and cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room.
Results within 5 miles of Park Forest

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Richton Hills
1 Unit Available
22135 Rockingham Road
22135 Rockingham Road, Richton Park, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Willow Rd
115 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 BDRM, 1BA, 2 CAR GARAGE! - Property Id: 289743 3 bedroom , 1 bath, attached 2 car garage! Near schools, shopping, minutes from I-57 & I-80. Laundry hook-up, fireplace, appliances included! Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4619 Jefferson
4619 Jefferson Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 bed 2.5 Bath House in Richton Park - Any person 18 and over must complete an online application. The application fee is $45 and non-refundable. The application CANNOT be forwarded. Each applicant needs their own email address.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4440 West 185th place
4440 185th Pl, Country Club Hills, IL
4bd/1.5ba Ranch Style home for Rent - Property Id: 239726 Brand New Home Alert 4bd/1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
2819 173rd Street
2819 173rd Street, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Newly remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Dixmoor
1 Unit Available
17619 Western Avenue
17619 Western Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1860 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Normandy Villas
1 Unit Available
23 Peyton Drive
23 Peyton Drive, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1653 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Glenwood Manor
1 Unit Available
229 West Rainbow Drive
229 Rainbow Drive, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1279 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Tri-level home in Glenwood Manor subdivision was updated in 2016** **Washer/dryer included**Maximum 2 pets allowed**No pit bulls or Rottweilers** This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3207 Oak Court
3207 Oak Court, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1393 sqft
Hurry!!!! For a lease sign on or before July 1st - you will get a $100 Amazon gift card!!!! Only 1-month security deposit for good credit! Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home located in a desirable tree-lined cul de sac neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Holbrooks
1 Unit Available
916 193rd Place
916 193rd Place, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 916 193rd Place in Cook County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
22443 Franklin Drive
22443 Franklin Drive, Richton Park, IL
Gorgeous 4 Bed/ 2 Bath updated kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, front load W/D, hardwood floors, family room, wrap around patio. Quiet, friendly neighborhood. Must see! No pets. No Section 8.

June 2020 Park Forest Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Park Forest Rent Report. Park Forest rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Park Forest rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Park Forest rent trends were flat over the past month

Park Forest rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Park Forest stand at $997 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,172 for a two-bedroom. Park Forest's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Park Forest, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Park Forest rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Park Forest, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Park Forest is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Park Forest's median two-bedroom rent of $1,172 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Park Forest.
    • While Park Forest's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Park Forest than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Park Forest.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

