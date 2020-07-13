/
apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020
52 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Oswego, IL
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
42 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
10 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
41 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
30 Units Available
Waubonsee
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
17 Units Available
Fox Valley
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
40 Units Available
Eola Yards
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
28 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
1 Unit Available
154 Bertram Drive
154 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sought after Bristol Bay Clubhouse Community one bedroom condo features Kitchen with breakfast bar and reach in pantry. Master bedroom has large walk-in-closet with organizer shelves. Living room with neutral carpeting. 1 car detached garage.
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.
1 Unit Available
Southeast Aurora
924 Walter Avenue
924 Walter Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available in July. Perfect Location; 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath ..2 Car Garage.. Background, Income and Credit Check FICO score of 600+..
1 Unit Available
McCarty Burlington
837 Liberty Street
837 Liberty Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1200; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1250.00; IMRID23786
1 Unit Available
4541 Garritano Street
4541 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhouse with 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Loft, and 1 car garage. 2nd floor laundry room comes with washer and dryer. There is no shortage of storage space in this unit!
1 Unit Available
South Farnsworth
633 SERENDIPITY Drive
633 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. Great location. 2 Bedrooms Plus Loft. Country kitchen, Breakfast bar & Dining Area, Newer appliances! 1st floor Laundry. 2 car attached garage.
1 Unit Available
Near West Galena
5 S View St
5 S View St, Aurora, IL
Studio
$700
1 Bedroom
Ask
$700 Vintage studio apartment - Property Id: 49519 LOFT-LIKE APARTMENT CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION Nice kitchen with separate bath dressing area. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise.
1 Unit Available
Near West Galena
361 Cedar St.
361 Cedar Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
361 Cedar St. Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath House in the Tanner Historic District!! - (RLNE4059270)
10 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,076
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
860 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
28 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1171 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,355
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
7 Units Available
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
884 sqft
Air-conditioned units with large living rooms, separate dining areas, abundant kitchen storage, and dishwashers. Within walking distance of Wil-O-Way Park, just off Ogden Avenue.
15 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
12 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
