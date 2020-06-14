521 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL

Norridge is a village with approximately 15,000 people in Cook County, Illinois. This charming community is only a 20-minute drive from the Chicago Loop. Interestingly, Norridge and its eastern neighbor, Harwood Heights, combine to form an enclave that's surrounded by Chicago on all sides. This is why Norridge is often called the "Island Within a City."

Norridge may be surrounded by the big city, but it feels like a tranquil suburb. While most residents of Norridge are homeowners, there are still plenty of apartments, townhouses and condos throughout. However, if you're on the hunt for your perfect one-bedroom apartment, you should start your housing search ASAP.

Are There Any Fun Things to Do in Norridge?

Absolutely! Norridge has an expansive shopping mall, mini-golf course, and an indoor amusement park and recreational center that kids will love.

If you're willing to venture out to nearby Chicago, you'll find numerous parks that will make you feel like you're immersed in the great outdoors. Schiller Woods is a 284-acre forest preserve that's west of Norridge. It boasts a pond, sledding hill, several playgrounds and numerous pavilions, making this an amazing place to visit alone or with friends and family.

Oriole Park is directly north of Norridge, and it features indoor volleyball courts, basketball hoops, a brand-new playground and an abundance of lush greenery. While Oriole Park isn't nearly as massive as Schiller Woods, it's still a fun place to while away a few hours.

What Do Most Residents of Norridge Do for Work?

Since locals living in Norridge work in both white-collar and blue-collar industries, it doesn't matter what you do for a living. You're still sure to fit right in. This is a diverse community, and it's home to people from all sorts of economic backgrounds. Many of Norridge's residents are employed in administrative, management and sales occupations. Others work in construction, manufacturing and transportation.

Plenty of people working in Norridge commute to work in Chicago and other neighboring cities. Owning a car is not a strict requirement, but it's certainly useful. Norridge is also south of a Metra Blue Line connection, which you can get to by driving or walking. Getting around using public transit is popular, and it can save you from the stress of finding a parking spot in the big city.

What Are the Ins and Outs of Renting a One-Bedroom Apartment in Norridge?

Vigilance is the key to finding a great one-bedroom apartment in Norridge. While the current vacancy rate for housing here is 8 percent, most of the local residents own their homes. But don't worry. With a little effort, you'll be able to find a one-bedroom apartment that you'll love to live in.

Here's an overview of the neighborhoods in Norridge. Regardless of where in the village you'd prefer to be, you can expect to spend between $750 and $1,100 monthly. Check out our website for prices and more information.

Village Center: Located in the southeastern portion of Norridge, Village Center is where you'll find the highest concentration of restaurants, grocery stores, shops and other convenient amenities. Plus, it's close to both the Ridgemoor Country Club and Dunham Park.

North Cumberland Ave/West Ainslie St: This is the northern section of Norridge. While it's not close to as many amenities as the eastern side of the village, the area around North Cumberland Avenue and West Ainslie Street makes up for this by being so quiet and peaceful. After all, it's right next to Catherine Chevalier Woods, Robinson Woods and Schiller Woods.