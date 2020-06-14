Apartment List
/
IL
/
norridge
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:59 PM

521 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL

Norridge is a village with approximately 15,000 people in Cook County, Illinois. This charming community is only a 20-minute drive from the Chicago Loop. Interestingly, Norridge and ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5100 N Leonard Dr Apt 1B
5100 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
1BR/1BTH condo across from Forest Preserve on River Rd. This property is close to I-90, blue line, bus and health club. Parking is included. No pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728141)

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
4932 North Leonard Drive
4932 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Great Norridge location. Corner unit 1 BR condo with walk in closet w/organizer. All updated unit with hardwood floors, new kitchen & bath w/granite counters & maple cabinets. 2 parking spaces & lots of storage w/laundry in building.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5029 North East River Road
5029 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Very close to I-90, Blue Line, CTA, O'Hare, Rosemont Entertainment District, Casino, and Forest Preserve across the street! Completely updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with parking included! Hardwood Flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
4937 North East River Road
4937 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Please schedule an appointment through your own Realtor. Beautiful gut rehab CONDO (NOT AN APARTMENT) in move in condition.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1
5105 N East River Rd, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Renovated and Modern! Garden apartment, fully remodeled with New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Flooring, New Bathroom with shower tile surround, New light fixtures including ceiling fan, fresh paint, New A/C.
Results within 1 mile of Norridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
O'Hare
101 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Harwood Heights
24 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1245 sqft
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
5310 North CHESTER Avenue
5310 North Chester Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5310 North CHESTER Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
3308 North Ozark Avenue
3308 North Ozark Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
400 sqft
Bright top floor unit with yard access. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in Dunning. Walking distance to many shops and eateries. Quiet residential street with ample parking. Tenant pays Electric and Gas, hot water included.
Results within 5 miles of Norridge
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
34 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,884
753 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
16 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Irving Park
4 Units Available
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
925 sqft
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this property offers: - Easy street parking and easy access to highway - A short walk to the Irving Park blue line stop - Hardwood floors - Heat included - A building engineer -
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 5 at 07:06pm
Edison Park
Contact for Availability
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4762 N Lotus Ave 2
4762 North Lotus Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
825 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 1 bed plus office ,quiet building - Property Id: 301463 Nice vintage apartment in quiet building 1 bed plus office ,hardwood floors central air across the street from park 3 blocks to express way,near blue line

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
4265 W Addison St
4265 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
SOUTH IRVING PARK REMODELED ONE BED - Property Id: 297864 Location: 4265 W Addison St, South Irving Park, 60641 Rent: $1050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only Laundry: In building Parking: Street PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4909 W Cuyler Ave
4909 West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
ALL MOVE IN FEE WAIVED! GUT REHAB! - Property Id: 298975 Location: 4909 W Cuyler ave, Portage Park, 60641 Rent: $1300 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: For rent $150/mo PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4826 W Addison St
4826 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
VINTAGE ONE BEDROOM! HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! - Property Id: 251320 Location: 4826 W Addison St, Old Irving Park, 60641 Rent: $950 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only Laundry: In building Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE! PICTURES

Norridge City Guide

Norridge is a village with approximately 15,000 people in Cook County, Illinois. This charming community is only a 20-minute drive from the Chicago Loop. Interestingly, Norridge and its eastern neighbor, Harwood Heights, combine to form an enclave that's surrounded by Chicago on all sides. This is why Norridge is often called the "Island Within a City." Norridge may be surrounded by the big city, but it feels like a tranquil suburb. While most residents of Norridge are homeowners, there are sti

View full City Guide

Norridge is a village with approximately 15,000 people in Cook County, Illinois. This charming community is only a 20-minute drive from the Chicago Loop. Interestingly, Norridge and its eastern neighbor, Harwood Heights, combine to form an enclave that's surrounded by Chicago on all sides. This is why Norridge is often called the "Island Within a City."

Norridge may be surrounded by the big city, but it feels like a tranquil suburb. While most residents of Norridge are homeowners, there are still plenty of apartments, townhouses and condos throughout. However, if you're on the hunt for your perfect one-bedroom apartment, you should start your housing search ASAP.

Are There Any Fun Things to Do in Norridge?

Absolutely! Norridge has an expansive shopping mall, mini-golf course, and an indoor amusement park and recreational center that kids will love.

If you're willing to venture out to nearby Chicago, you'll find numerous parks that will make you feel like you're immersed in the great outdoors. Schiller Woods is a 284-acre forest preserve that's west of Norridge. It boasts a pond, sledding hill, several playgrounds and numerous pavilions, making this an amazing place to visit alone or with friends and family.

Oriole Park is directly north of Norridge, and it features indoor volleyball courts, basketball hoops, a brand-new playground and an abundance of lush greenery. While Oriole Park isn't nearly as massive as Schiller Woods, it's still a fun place to while away a few hours.

What Do Most Residents of Norridge Do for Work?

Since locals living in Norridge work in both white-collar and blue-collar industries, it doesn't matter what you do for a living. You're still sure to fit right in. This is a diverse community, and it's home to people from all sorts of economic backgrounds. Many of Norridge's residents are employed in administrative, management and sales occupations. Others work in construction, manufacturing and transportation.

Plenty of people working in Norridge commute to work in Chicago and other neighboring cities. Owning a car is not a strict requirement, but it's certainly useful. Norridge is also south of a Metra Blue Line connection, which you can get to by driving or walking. Getting around using public transit is popular, and it can save you from the stress of finding a parking spot in the big city.

What Are the Ins and Outs of Renting a One-Bedroom Apartment in Norridge?

Vigilance is the key to finding a great one-bedroom apartment in Norridge. While the current vacancy rate for housing here is 8 percent, most of the local residents own their homes. But don't worry. With a little effort, you'll be able to find a one-bedroom apartment that you'll love to live in.

Here's an overview of the neighborhoods in Norridge. Regardless of where in the village you'd prefer to be, you can expect to spend between $750 and $1,100 monthly. Check out our website for prices and more information.

Village Center: Located in the southeastern portion of Norridge, Village Center is where you'll find the highest concentration of restaurants, grocery stores, shops and other convenient amenities. Plus, it's close to both the Ridgemoor Country Club and Dunham Park.

North Cumberland Ave/West Ainslie St: This is the northern section of Norridge. While it's not close to as many amenities as the eastern side of the village, the area around North Cumberland Avenue and West Ainslie Street makes up for this by being so quiet and peaceful. After all, it's right next to Catherine Chevalier Woods, Robinson Woods and Schiller Woods.

Similar Pages

Norridge 1 BedroomsNorridge 2 BedroomsNorridge 3 BedroomsNorridge Apartments with Balcony
Norridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorridge Apartments with ParkingNorridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Norridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorridge Furnished ApartmentsNorridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College