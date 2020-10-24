Neighborhood Guide: Naperville

Check out the top neighborhoods in Naperville for renting an apartment: Country Lakes and more

Apartment List
/
IL
/
naperville
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated October 24 2020 at 12:43 AM

  1. 1. Country Lakes

    See all 6 apartments in Country Lakes

    1 of 32

    Verified
    18 Units Available
    The Fairways Of Naperville
    970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
    Country Lakes
    1 Bedroom
    $1,338
    696 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,532
    920 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 24 at 12:43 AM

    1 of 26

    Verified
    6 Units Available
    Fifteen98 Naperville
    1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
    Country Lakes
    1 Bedroom
    $1,130
    782 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,230
    937 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 12:01 AM

    1 of 32

    Verified
    18 Units Available
    The Fairways Of Naperville
    970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
    Country Lakes
    1 Bedroom
    $1,338
    696 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,532
    920 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 24 at 12:43 AM

    1 of 26

    Verified
    6 Units Available
    Fifteen98 Naperville
    1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
    Country Lakes
    1 Bedroom
    $1,130
    782 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,230
    937 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 12:01 AM

Nearby Cities

Chicago, IL