Home
/
Moline, IL
/
1302 6th Ave
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:34 AM

1302 6th Ave

1302 6th Ave · (563) 639-7203
Location

1302 6th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
Overlook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much more! What makes The Modern exceptional? Each of our units is equip with solar power energy, which captures the suns energy and turns it into electricity! This makes for an inexpensive electricity bill!
The Modern offers:
-Built in security systems
-Complementary Wi-Fi & Cable
-1768 sq. ft. of living space
-Extended 2 car heated garage w/ a storage room. (30 ft. D x 24 ft. W)
-3 bedroom | 2 bath
-Balcony
-Open concept kitchen w/ granite breakfast bar
-In unit laundry
-Vaulted ceilings
-3 ft. wide stairways & doorways
-LED lighting
-Solar power energy
-Pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 6th Ave have any available units?
1302 6th Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1302 6th Ave have?
Some of 1302 6th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1302 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1302 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1302 6th Ave offers parking.
Does 1302 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 6th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 1302 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1302 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1302 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1302 6th Ave has units with air conditioning.
