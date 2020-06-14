47 Apartments for rent in Moline, IL with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Greater Homewood
4 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Moline
1 Unit Available
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
1312 34th Ave. A
1312 34th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Moline with Lots of Great Features - *SPECIAL - HALF of 1st Month Rent!* Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent in Moline. This home has been updated and in great move in condition.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5102 25 Avenue Court
5102 25th Avenue Court, Moline, IL
Studio
$1,100
978 sqft
Completely Remodeled Throughout...Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom & Walk-In Closet.
Results within 1 mile of Moline
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$737
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$902
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3552 4th St
3552 4th Street, East Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1756 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom House in wonderful East Moline location! - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
4206 23rd Ave
4206 23rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$985
963 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Updated Home with Garage - Move In Ready - Check this out! Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental home in Rock Island.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Keystone
1 Unit Available
841 42ND Street
841 42nd Street, Rock Island, IL
Studio
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 Story Duplex has Both Units for RENT at $750.00 a Month on Main Level and $700.00 on the Upper Level....BOTH Include a 1 car garage / parking spot....Plus Additional Off Street Parking.
Results within 5 miles of Moline
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
26 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$915
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Side
23 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$630
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
5 Units Available
Old Orchard Estates
3402 Orchard Ln, Carbon Cliff, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Our 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments Offer Quiet Country Living with the Convenience of the City.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 10th Street
119 10th Street, Silvis, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1156 sqft
COMNG SOON! - Coming Soon!! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home 2 story home. This home features new paint, new carpet and floors. 1 car garage and a fenced in yard. Close to shopping areas, restaurants and interstates. Stove and Fridge supplied.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2221 8th St
2221 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1012 sqft
Excellent Location - Efficient living and a convenient location describes this two-bedroom home with a 4-season room and fenced yard with patio. 1 Car attached garage. New paint and floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7918 9th St W
7918 9th Street West, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1650 sqft
7918 9th St W Available 07/01/20 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL - Check out this newly renovated house located at 7918 9th St W Rock Island, IL Situated on a corner lot with a park, shopping, dining, and a school within a mile.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 W 17th St
508 West 17th Street, Davenport, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2100 sqft
Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
641 E 46th St
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
1833 13th St.
1833 13th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
936 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom with 2 Car Garage Home - Move In Ready - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 2 car detached garage is in great move in condition.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Moline, IL

Moline apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

