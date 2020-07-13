/
pet friendly apartments
54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Moline, IL
3 Units Available
Forest Hill
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
2 Units Available
Greater Homewood
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$577
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$404
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1302 6th Ave
1302 6th Ave, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1308 6th Ave
1308 6th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
1534 RIVER Drive
1534 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated loft apartment centrally located in downtown Moline. Amazing proximity to food, event locations, the interstate, and the Arsenal.
1 Unit Available
Uptown Moline
1441 10TH Street
1441 10th Street, Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1545 sqft
Spacious and clean 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 story home with 1 car garage. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood flooring and beautiful woodwork throughout. Newer windows. Huge rooms and lots of character. Main floor laundry. Central Air.
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1160 26th St
1160 26th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Rental Home in Moline Available - Come and check this out! 2 beds 1 bath home in Moline, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, deck, 2 on and 2 off street parking spot available. Pets are allowed. 24 month lease.
1 Unit Available
Prospect Park
1312 34th Ave. A
1312 34th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Moline with Lots of Great Features - *SPECIAL - HALF of 1st Month Rent!* Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent in Moline. This home has been updated and in great move in condition.
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1124 - 8th St.
1124 8th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
857 sqft
1124 - 8th St. Available 08/15/20 2 BR/1 BA single dwelling - Please contact Jeanie for info & showing 309-558-8078. (RLNE4939905)
4 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$752
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$833
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
2002 - 37th St.
2002 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 bedroom house with fenced yard - (RLNE5781004)
1 Unit Available
534 34 Hinman
534 34th Avenue, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Steps to
1 Unit Available
Saukie
3712 24th Ave
3712 24th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Large master bath and family room. Two decks on lower level, deck off master bedroom. Lovely back yard with pond and shed. Pets welcome with and additional $400.
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
4206 23rd Ave
4206 23rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$985
963 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Updated Home with Garage - Move In Ready - Check this out! Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental home in Rock Island.
8 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
18 Units Available
North Side
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
7 Units Available
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
32 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$955
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,043
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
23 Units Available
North Side
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
24 Units Available
North Side
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
23 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
17 Units Available
North Side
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
