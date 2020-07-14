Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking gym pet friendly business center clubhouse conference room internet access media room

The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development. Gorman & Company, in partnership with Renew Moline, will be working closely with Moline's largest employers to understand their workforce housing needs. The idea, in part, will be to offer the Moline Enterprise Lofts as an asset to companies in their efforts to recruit and retain employees. In addition, some of the unit designs, and most of the common amenities, are designed to allow entrepreneurial people to further their work and small business. The development features live-work units that have commercial street entrances, accessing the street and allowing a retail-style presence for people who work from home. The Moline Enterprise Lofts is located on River Drive and adjacent to the Ben Butterworth Memorial Parkway Bike Trail, the Mississippi River and all of Moline's downtown amenities. We have market rate apartments as well as several apartment homes reserved at reduced rents should your household income fall within area guidelines. Call today for details on this great money saving opportunity. This is made possible due to our participation in Illinois' affordable housing program.