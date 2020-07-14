All apartments in Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Moline Enterprise Lofts

1871 River Dr · (309) 300-3045
Location

1871 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265
Downtown Moline

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-111 · Avail. now

$1,080

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Moline Enterprise Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
conference room
internet access
media room
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development. Gorman & Company, in partnership with Renew Moline, will be working closely with Moline's largest employers to understand their workforce housing needs. The idea, in part, will be to offer the Moline Enterprise Lofts as an asset to companies in their efforts to recruit and retain employees. In addition, some of the unit designs, and most of the common amenities, are designed to allow entrepreneurial people to further their work and small business. The development features live-work units that have commercial street entrances, accessing the street and allowing a retail-style presence for people who work from home. The Moline Enterprise Lofts is located on River Drive and adjacent to the Ben Butterworth Memorial Parkway Bike Trail, the Mississippi River and all of Moline's downtown amenities. We have market rate apartments as well as several apartment homes reserved at reduced rents should your household income fall within area guidelines. Call today for details on this great money saving opportunity. This is made possible due to our participation in Illinois' affordable housing program.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Parking Details: Limited Surface Lot, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Moline Enterprise Lofts have any available units?
Moline Enterprise Lofts has a unit available for $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Moline Enterprise Lofts have?
Some of Moline Enterprise Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Moline Enterprise Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Moline Enterprise Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Moline Enterprise Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Moline Enterprise Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Moline Enterprise Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Moline Enterprise Lofts offers parking.
Does Moline Enterprise Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Moline Enterprise Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Moline Enterprise Lofts have a pool?
No, Moline Enterprise Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Moline Enterprise Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Moline Enterprise Lofts has accessible units.
Does Moline Enterprise Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Moline Enterprise Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Moline Enterprise Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Moline Enterprise Lofts has units with air conditioning.
