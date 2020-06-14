84 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, IL with garage
Midlothian, Il was named after a pastoral county in Scotland. It was little more than a siding for the Rock Island Railroad until 1898 when it was "discovered" by Chicago industrialists wanting to escape the crowded city. The draw was the new Midlothian Country Club and Golf Course. Deciding they needed faster access for their foursomes, they convinced the Rock Island Railroad to build a spur track, and soon passenger trains were whisking people away from Chicago to the quiet little village. Soon, it was no longer quiet or little. Today's "village" of 14,819 residents lies in the northeastern section of Illinois in Cook County. Rolling hills, meadows and forested woodlands still draw people to the area.
Midlothian apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.