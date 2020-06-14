Apartment List
/
IL
/
midlothian
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:40 AM

84 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, IL with garage

Midlothian apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Midlothian

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
16205 South Paulina
16205 Paulina St, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brementowne Estates
1 Unit Available
7939 163rd Court
7939 163rd Court, Tinley Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7939 163rd Court in Tinley Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12408 S. Carpenter St.
12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom).

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Harvey
1 Unit Available
16935 Western Ave
16935 Western Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. - Property Id: 264535 Lovely 3 bedroom brick home with a bonus room and lots of closet space. Extra-large back yard, garage, and side drive. The home is on a quiet block directly across from Jesse White Learning Academy.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4848 171st Street
4848 171st Street, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Builders own home has been upgraded and expanded with top quality workmanship. Set on a large country style lot with many mature trees for privacy. Beautiful solid oak 6 panel doors throughout ,Hardwood floors. Large basement and attic storage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3207 Oak Court
3207 Oak Court, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1393 sqft
Hurry!!!! For a lease sign on or before July 1st - you will get a $100 Amazon gift card!!!! Only 1-month security deposit for good credit! Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home located in a desirable tree-lined cul de sac neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15385 Silver Bell Road
15385 Silver Bell Rd, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1783 sqft
Ultra Lux townhome in rarely available Sheffield Square.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10938 Jodan Drive
10938 Jodan Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1610 sqft
Rent includes cable, landscaping, snow removal! First floor features eat-in kitchen w/Corian countertops and new kitchen appliances. It has a breakfast nook overlooking the front entry.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
17831 Harvard Lane
17831 Harvard Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. New kitchen and bathroom with appliance. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. 1 car attached garage with the possibility of a smaller car as a tandem parking. Driveway for additional parking space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Westgate Valley
1 Unit Available
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Midlothian, IL

"And it looks like you're gonna have to see me again / Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, I'm your boy" -- From "Illinois" by Dan Fogelberg

Midlothian, Il was named after a pastoral county in Scotland. It was little more than a siding for the Rock Island Railroad until 1898 when it was "discovered" by Chicago industrialists wanting to escape the crowded city. The draw was the new Midlothian Country Club and Golf Course. Deciding they needed faster access for their foursomes, they convinced the Rock Island Railroad to build a spur track, and soon passenger trains were whisking people away from Chicago to the quiet little village. Soon, it was no longer quiet or little. Today's "village" of 14,819 residents lies in the northeastern section of Illinois in Cook County. Rolling hills, meadows and forested woodlands still draw people to the area.

Having trouble with Craigslist Midlothian? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Midlothian, IL

Midlothian apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Midlothian 2 BedroomsMidlothian 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMidlothian 3 BedroomsMidlothian Apartments with Balcony
Midlothian Apartments with GarageMidlothian Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMidlothian Apartments with ParkingMidlothian Apartments with Pool
Midlothian Apartments with Washer-DryerMidlothian Dog Friendly ApartmentsMidlothian Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILHammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, ILSummit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, IL
Glen Ellyn, ILCountry Club Hills, ILEvergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, ILGlenwood, ILMatteson, ILOak Lawn, ILWestern Springs, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College