119 N 22nd St

Amenities

parking stainless steel ceiling fan some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Available May 1st, 2020. Just finished a complete remodeling Summer of 2018. Large 650 sq ft one-bedroom, one-bath apartment with eat in kitchen and living room. Ground floor unit. Free wifi internet included!



Interior remodel features all new cabinets, countertops, stainless steel fridge and range, new bathroom vanity, new toilet, new lighting fixtures and ceiling fan, new doors, and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire apartment. New paint on trim, walls, and ceiling. This is the nicest and newest apartment building in this price range in town!



Exterior remodel includes all new secure exterior doors, energy efficient double-pane low-E windows, new siding and a new roof.



(RLNE5719517)