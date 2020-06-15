All apartments in Mattoon
119 N 22nd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

119 N 22nd St

119 N 22nd St · (217) 345-6210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

119 N 22nd St, Mattoon, IL 61938

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 119 N 22nd · Avail. now

$605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available May 1st, 2020. Just finished a complete remodeling Summer of 2018. Large 650 sq ft one-bedroom, one-bath apartment with eat in kitchen and living room. Ground floor unit. Free wifi internet included!

Interior remodel features all new cabinets, countertops, stainless steel fridge and range, new bathroom vanity, new toilet, new lighting fixtures and ceiling fan, new doors, and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire apartment. New paint on trim, walls, and ceiling. This is the nicest and newest apartment building in this price range in town!

Exterior remodel includes all new secure exterior doors, energy efficient double-pane low-E windows, new siding and a new roof.

(RLNE5719517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 N 22nd St have any available units?
119 N 22nd St has a unit available for $605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 N 22nd St have?
Some of 119 N 22nd St's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 N 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
119 N 22nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 N 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 119 N 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mattoon.
Does 119 N 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 119 N 22nd St does offer parking.
Does 119 N 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 N 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 N 22nd St have a pool?
No, 119 N 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 119 N 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 119 N 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 119 N 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 N 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 N 22nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 N 22nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
