Amenities

on-site laundry parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Unit 2N Available 08/01/20 4147 Lindenwood - Property Id: 281048



All utilities are included; tenant pays electric. Looking for a responsible tenant who will take great care of the property. Onsite laundry, eat-in kitchen, 1 parking space included per household. Rental Vouchers are Welcome!



**Ask about the rental special**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281048

Property Id 281048



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5785618)