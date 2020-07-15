Apartment List
/
IL
/
matteson
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Matteson, IL

Finding an apartment in Matteson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Newbury Estates
908 Willow Road
908 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,435
2968 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
136 Oriole Road
136 Oriole Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Matteson
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
340 Westgate Drive
340 Westgate Drive, Park Forest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1360 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Matteson
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19 PM
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
22928 East Drive
22928 East Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1774 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
6 Monee Ct
6 Monee Court, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Park Forest, IL - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent in Park Forest. Fireplace in the family room, 1 car detached garage, extra parking next to garage and side drive, and a nice yard.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Avondale Lakes
18280 Tralee Trail
18280 Tralee Trail, Tinley Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
4136 sqft
Now THIS is a great rental!!!! Custom built 2 story all brick home on corner lot! Circular drive, 3.5 car garage W/overhead door leading to back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Matteson
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
$
11 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,939
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1838 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
9 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Harvey
41-53 E 156th St
41 E 156th St, Harvey, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1150 sqft
Situated within a few blocks of Wood St and E 156th Street, and close to Route 6. Apartment homes with washer/dryer hookup. Dogs and cats allowed. Monthly income of twice the monthly rent required.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
16524 Prairie Avenue
16524 Prairie Avenue, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home move in ready. Nicely updated. Huge family room in lower level. Washer/dryer included. Large yard for entertaining. Close to parks, stores and schools. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Manor
413 Holly Court
413 Holly Court, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Brilliant Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife,

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,270
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
19809 Brook Avenue
19809 Brook Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Matteson, IL

Finding an apartment in Matteson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Matteson 3 BedroomsMatteson Apartments with Balconies
Matteson Apartments with GaragesMatteson Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Matteson Apartments with ParkingMatteson Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, IL
Hammond, INRomeoville, ILLisle, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILPlainfield, ILOak Lawn, ILWestern Springs, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, IL
Addison, ILAlsip, ILClarendon Hills, ILHobart, INHomewood, ILElmwood Park, ILGary, INTinley Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College