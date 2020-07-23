33 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maryville, IL

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1 • Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by woods and greenspace.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6849 Hampshire Ct
6849 Hampshire Court, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1740 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/ZwHxH-8Jj-w Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you into this luxury 2 story townhome with a finished walkout basement just minutes from Anderson Hospital.
Results within 1 mile of Maryville

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. • Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. • Units are internet and cable ready. • Spacious 1280 SF. • Master bedroom has walk in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT • Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.
Results within 5 miles of Maryville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
610 Johnson Hill Road
610 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
910 sqft
2 Br/1.5 BA APT Collinsville, IL - Property Id: 47564 910 sq ft, All brick exterior, central heating & air conditioning, convenient to major highways, lots of storage, convenient to shopping, 2BR/1.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
758 Village Dr
758 Village Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Available 08/31/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level-living room, eat in kitchen w/ sliding doors (80"X 60") to patio, storage under stairs, large laundry room, coat closet in hall Upper Level-two bedrooms, one bath, linen

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1344 Village Circle Dr
1344 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Heritage Pl
18 Heritage Pl, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
Townhome for rent-1/2 off 1st Month's Rent Main Level-Living room, eat-in kitchen with door to patio and stairs that lead to upper level, laundry hook-ups, coat closet and ½ bath off hall Upper level-two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
9 Peartree Ln
9 Peartree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
unit available after 6/30-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level- Living room, ½ bath, eat-in kitchen with patio & steps to lower level & pantry, coat closet Upper level- two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in hall.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:11 AM
1 Unit Available
520 Autumn Avenue
520 Autumn Ave, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
945 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: ; Square footage: 945; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $850.00; IMRID24633

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.
Results within 10 miles of Maryville
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1104 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
3 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
814 WHITE OAK Drive
814 White Oak Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$615
1080 sqft
Townhouse Apartment in White Oak Estates Development, First Floor Provides 16 x 16 Living Room and Vaulted Ceiling, 16 x 8 Kitchen and Adjacent Dining Area, Kitchen Includes Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove and Refrigerator, Main Floor Half

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
515 E Washington
515 East Washington Street, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
650 sqft
- (RLNE5917961)

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Eagle Ridge
303 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit appx 800 SF. Wood laminate floors in the living room with brick surround fireplace. Sliding doors to patio. Kitchen with wood laminate flooring, beautiful tile backsplash, updated kitchen faucet.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2689 Westmoreland
2689 Westmoreland Dr, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1088 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious two bed two bath open floor plan villa! All rooms on main floor with no steps! Villa includes attached one car garage and in unit utility room with washer dryer hookup. Lease is for 1 year.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
914 Terrace Court
914 Terrace Court, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car attached garage. Newer flooring & upgrades throughout. Living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with pantry, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal and ceramic tile flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Maryville, IL

2 bedroom apartments in Maryville are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Maryville near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Maryville that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

