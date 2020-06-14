91 Apartments for rent in Markham, IL with garage
In the year 1860, Lawrence Roesner, an immigrant from Germany, settled on a piece of land towards the northwest of Markham. He planted six pine tree seedlings which were originally from Germany's Black Forest, located in Baden-Wrttemberg, southwestern Germany. One of the trees survived until 1986. In 1985, this, the last remaining tree, was adopted as the official Markham City symbol.
The city of Markham is located in Cook County, Illinois, United States. The 2010 census estimated the population to be around 12,500. The main industries in the area are transportation and warehousing. They say that if you can't stand the heat, best get out of the kitchen. Markham does experience it's fair share of higher temperatures, and that's when you really want to get indoors and ramp-up the air-con to full blast!
Markham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.