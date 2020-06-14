91 Apartments for rent in Markham, IL with garage

City Guide for Markham, IL

In the year 1860, Lawrence Roesner, an immigrant from Germany, settled on a piece of land towards the northwest of Markham. He planted six pine tree seedlings which were originally from Germany's Black Forest, located in Baden-Wrttemberg, southwestern Germany. One of the trees survived until 1986. In 1985, this, the last remaining tree, was adopted as the official Markham City symbol.