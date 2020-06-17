880 Dietz Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate rental home has all you could want! Lovely hardwood floors throughout majority of floors which include large living/dining room with woodburning fireplace that is flanked by built in bookcases. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, newer appliances, ceramic floor and awesome adjacent sunroom. Striking hall bath a people pleaser! Full basement with huge family room and full bath plus workshop, laundry an storage areas. Mature trees compliment the large lot as does the concrete drive. It is expected that property remain in the very good condition that it is now, during the rental period! Small dog (under 40 lbs) with extra security deposited required. Minutes to new I90 interchange on Rt. 23!