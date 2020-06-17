All apartments in Marengo
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

880 Dietz Street

880 Deitz Street · No Longer Available
Location

880 Deitz Street, Marengo, IL 60152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immaculate rental home has all you could want! Lovely hardwood floors throughout majority of floors which include large living/dining room with woodburning fireplace that is flanked by built in bookcases. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, newer appliances, ceramic floor and awesome adjacent sunroom. Striking hall bath a people pleaser! Full basement with huge family room and full bath plus workshop, laundry an storage areas. Mature trees compliment the large lot as does the concrete drive. It is expected that property remain in the very good condition that it is now, during the rental period! Small dog (under 40 lbs) with extra security deposited required. Minutes to new I90 interchange on Rt. 23!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Dietz Street have any available units?
880 Dietz Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marengo, IL.
What amenities does 880 Dietz Street have?
Some of 880 Dietz Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Dietz Street currently offering any rent specials?
880 Dietz Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Dietz Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 Dietz Street is pet friendly.
Does 880 Dietz Street offer parking?
Yes, 880 Dietz Street does offer parking.
Does 880 Dietz Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 880 Dietz Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Dietz Street have a pool?
No, 880 Dietz Street does not have a pool.
Does 880 Dietz Street have accessible units?
No, 880 Dietz Street does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Dietz Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 Dietz Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 880 Dietz Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 Dietz Street does not have units with air conditioning.
