2004 Rylan Rd. Available 08/15/20 MAHOMET SINGLE FAMILY- NEW CONSTRUCTION - Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home available this summer in Mahomet. This property features a full unfinished basement, 2 car garage, gas log fireplace, upgraded appliances,GE Profile refrigerator, Bosch Ultra quiet dishwasher, LG washer & dryer, whole house water filtration and softening system, hard surface flooring,- built in 2018!



Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $3,990 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1995.00. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $3,990.00. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $5,985.00, and additional application review will be required. The property is small dog friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!! To request a showing, please complete this form: http://ccr-abt.com/our-rentals/showing-request



No Cats Allowed



