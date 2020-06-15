All apartments in Mahomet
2004 Rylan Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2004 Rylan Rd.

2004 Rylan Rd · (217) 352-1234
Location

2004 Rylan Rd, Mahomet, IL 61853

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2004 Rylan Rd. · Avail. Aug 15

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
2004 Rylan Rd. Available 08/15/20 MAHOMET SINGLE FAMILY- NEW CONSTRUCTION - Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home available this summer in Mahomet. This property features a full unfinished basement, 2 car garage, gas log fireplace, upgraded appliances,GE Profile refrigerator, Bosch Ultra quiet dishwasher, LG washer & dryer, whole house water filtration and softening system, hard surface flooring,- built in 2018!

Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $3,990 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1995.00. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $3,990.00. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $5,985.00, and additional application review will be required. The property is small dog friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!! To request a showing, please complete this form: http://ccr-abt.com/our-rentals/showing-request

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4874787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

