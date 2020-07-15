Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:14 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near IWU
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Arbors at Eastland
208 South Prospect Road, Bloomington, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
1028 sqft
Enjoy the best apartments in Bloomington, IL by making Arbors at Eastland your home today! Our new community is quaintly set in Hamlet of East Bloomington, IL.
Last updated August 20 at 02:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Lancaster Heights
1462 E College Ave, Normal, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1400 sqft
Nestled on 16-acres of lush tree-covered land, Lancaster Heights features spacious floor plans and ample amenities in one of the most sought-after locations in Normal, IL.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lang's Alley
405 S Morris Avenue 2
405 South Morris Avenue, Bloomington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
MUST SEE 2nd flr Dplx Apt No Carpet Near Downtown - Property Id: 238098 MUST SEE 2nd floor Duplex apt in quiet neighborhood with fenced yard, 2bdrms/1bth and large closets 5mins to Downtown Bloomington, 10mins to BroMenn, OSF St Joseph Medical Ctr,
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
207 Magnolia
207 Magnolia Drive, Bloomington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom House - Cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Large Back Yard! Detached Garage Cute Built in! Open Kitchen and Living Space! (RLNE5670587)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
401 Pine St B
401 Pine St, Normal, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 306537 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306537 Property Id 306537 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5878507)
Last updated October 28 at 02:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1311 W Elm
1311 West Elm Street, Bloomington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
916 sqft
Cute 2-Bedroom House in Bloomington! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Nice Tiled Shower and Bathroom Large Open Living Area and Dining Room Enclosed Front Porch (RLNE5223304)