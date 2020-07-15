4761 Route 159

Amenities

Cozy Home in Country Setting - Property Id: 19104



Charming, well-built, comfortable home featuring country living & quick access to convenient shopping amenities nearby. Highly-desirable classic hardwood floors & architectural features. Many new fixtures. Optional config for dining room/2-bdrm combo. Garage & full bsmt for storage. Spacious pleasant setting; fresh air & sunshine are hard to beat as life is better when enjoyed just outside town among American farms.



Negotiable as long-term leases available. No smoking. Staged/unfurnished - pics are courtesy of recent resident. Online applications and instant background & credit checks. Respecting our future tenants' potential needs, no pets are allowed.



Experience occasional double-rainbows in evening skies; then pivot to take in spectacular sunsets & "million-dollar" panoramas as they play out in vibrant colors to the west. Beautiful, unobstructed views across expansive fields of green. Consider your gardening skills. Seize this opportunity to live the country life!

No Pets Allowed



