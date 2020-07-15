All apartments in Macoupin County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 PM

4761 Route 159

4761 Illinois Highway 159 · (618) 975-8324
Location

4761 Illinois Highway 159, Macoupin County, IL 62014

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $825 · Avail. now

$825

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Home in Country Setting - Property Id: 19104

Charming, well-built, comfortable home featuring country living & quick access to convenient shopping amenities nearby. Highly-desirable classic hardwood floors & architectural features. Many new fixtures. Optional config for dining room/2-bdrm combo. Garage & full bsmt for storage. Spacious pleasant setting; fresh air & sunshine are hard to beat as life is better when enjoyed just outside town among American farms.

Negotiable as long-term leases available. No smoking. Staged/unfurnished - pics are courtesy of recent resident. Online applications and instant background & credit checks. Respecting our future tenants' potential needs, no pets are allowed.

Experience occasional double-rainbows in evening skies; then pivot to take in spectacular sunsets & "million-dollar" panoramas as they play out in vibrant colors to the west. Beautiful, unobstructed views across expansive fields of green. Consider your gardening skills. Seize this opportunity to live the country life!
Property Id 19104

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

