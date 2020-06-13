29 Apartments for rent in Springfield, IL

Now the real fun part: deciding which part of town you want to call your own. To get a true feel for which ‘hoods have the vibe you desire, you should visit Springfield in person before signing the dotted line.

Generally, the southwest side of Springfield has blossomed most in recent years, and this is the area where you’ll find modernized housing/rental units. The Woodside neighborhood is in southeastern Springfield.

The downtown area, meanwhile, offers a variety of dwellings, from high rise apartments and luxury condos to vintage townhouses, bungalows, and older-than-old-school single-family detached homes. Easily the most walker-friendly and compact area of Springfield, downtown is an ideal choice for renters who either work in the inner city or just feel more comfortable in an urbanized environment. Rental prices vary, but if you have a thousand bucks a month set aside for room and board, you’re in good shape.

To the immediate north of downtown is Enos Park, whose tree-lined streets and abundance of historic homes make the neighborhood perhaps Springfield’s most scenic. The area has been redeveloped in recent years and now offers a variety of condominiums and apartments for rent, including some that are available in the mid-$600 range.

Other popular neighborhoods include the Historic West Side, Laketown, and the Lincoln Park area, each of which offers affordable, centrally-located lodgings.