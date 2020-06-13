AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

29 Apartments for rent in Springfield, IL

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Trevi Gardens
6 Units Available
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$770
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
19 Units Available
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$705
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1250 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Last updated June 1 at 06:36pm
Old Aristocracy Hill
41 Units Available
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harrison Park
1 Unit Available
305 Thames River Rd
305 Thames River Road, Springfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3500 sqft
4-Bed, 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 293192 4-bed, 3-bath single-family home on West-side Springfield.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2802 Findley Dr
2802 Findley Dr, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
West-side, 3-bed, 2-bath duplex with basement - Property Id: 261269 Large 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located on West-side Springfield near Schnucks, White Oaks Mall, and Veterans Parkway.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harvard Park
1 Unit Available
2537 s. 9th
2537 South 9th Street, Springfield, IL
Studio
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5760620)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1126 east Cedar
1126 East Cedar Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
- (RLNE5747180)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bunn Park
1 Unit Available
2363 s. 13th
2363 South 13th Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5712378)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mather and Wells Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
1722 E. Jackson St
1722 East Jackson Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$780
950 sqft
2 Bed House Section 8 Only!! - Two bed 1 bath house with large yard, washer / dryer hook ups, hard floors, lots of storage, and more. (RLNE5698231)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harvard Park
1 Unit Available
2656 S. 8th St.
2656 South 8th Street, Springfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1372 sqft
Cute 4 Bedroom house in Harvard Park Neighborhood!!! Section 8 Welcome!! - Come see this cozy little home, Section 8 friendly, large room along with a bonus room. This is a Must See!! Cute kitchen with a large pantry and plenty of storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Joyce
2220 Joyce Lane, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family - Section 8 Welcome - open floor plan with new vinyl flooring through out the home. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3713298)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
1825 Martin Luther King Drive
1825 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom House- Central air! Section 8 ONLY!!!! - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large basement for storage, bright sunroom, large yard, washer/dryer hook ups, and so much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3311622)

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Oak Ridge
1 Unit Available
1228 North Patton Street
1228 North Patton Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1059 sqft
Single family home on the north side of Springfield. Close to all amenities. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Nice sized living room and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances stay. Laundry hook-ups available off kitchen. Plenty of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Youngston / Holiday Hills
1 Unit Available
85 Marchelle Avenue
85 Marchelle Ave, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath home w/large living room & kitchen located in Youngston Hills subdivision. Walk-in shower in master bath. Close to hospitals, shopping, & restaurants.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Vinegar Hill
1 Unit Available
509 W. Allen
509 West Allen Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
Recently Remodeled! Fresh paint! New flooring! - This is a 3BR 2 BA house that has been recently updated. New flooring has been installed in the foyer, dining room, kitchen, bathroom downstairs, laundry room, hallway and bedroom.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Historic West Side
1 Unit Available
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984 Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers,

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1728 E Melrose
1728 Melrose Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1728 E Melrose 2 bed 1 bath $650.00 - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home at 1728 E Melrose. Fenced in front yard, cats and small dogs allowed. NO SECTION 8. Locally owner and managed. Hardwood floors throughout. Contact today for more information.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1550 W Adams
1550 West Adams Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
837 sqft
Two bedroom house in a great location! - This two bedroom one bathroom home is near Washington Park. It has a full basement, that is unfinished. Washer/dryer hookups in basement. Most pets welcome.

Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
Harvard Park
1 Unit Available
2233 Yale Blvd
2233 Yale Blvd, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Available 10/15/19 2 Bedroom bungalow - Property Id: 99141 This is a great home with a fenced in backyard and garage for a single person, couple or small family. You can simply just rent this property or you can lease to own.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1921 S Pope
1921 South Pope Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Spacious home for rent at 1921 S Pope- - This home is both functional and cozy, complete with enough space for whatever you may need to accommodate for! It has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Pet friendly with a deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4035 Oakbrook Ct
4035 Oakbrook Court, Sangamon County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
West-side duplex with huge fenced-in backyard - Property Id: 211179 Nice 2-bed, 2-bath, West-side duplex in a great neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2801 S 16th
2801 South 16th Street, Sangamon County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Newly Listed - 3 bedroom 1 bath on large corner lot. Quiet neighborhood lots of Extras. (RLNE5483228)

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
814 DEERFIELD
814 Deerfield Rd, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upper level unit located in a quiet neighborhood. Shared garage with lower level tenant. Washer/Dryer hookups. 2 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
405 E MULBERRY – 7
405 E Mulberry St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE. FEATURES 2 CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM AND PRIVATE PATIO. 12 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

Median Rent in Springfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Springfield is $558, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $724.
Studio
$488
1 Bed
$558
2 Beds
$724
City GuideSpringfieldIf you tallied up the number of people who live in all the cities named Springfield throughout the world, your final count would probably rival the population of China. Whether you’re in Tasmania, Ontario, Northern Ireland, South Africa, pretty much every U.S. state, or anywhere else in the world, you’re likely to bump into a place that dons the name. But only one Springfield is situated on historic Route 66 between St. Louis and Chicago and serves up some of the most affordable renting optio...
“Let’s do the time warp again …”
You might feel like you’ve stepped into an Antebellum Era time warp when you first see Springfield. A history buff’s paradise, Springfield is home to several sites and museums dedicated to its most well-known resident, Abraham Lincoln. Popular Honest Abe hotspots include his tomb, law office, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, the Old State Capitol Building, and the president’s long-time residence, which has been restored to its pre-Civil War appearance (sorry, apartment hunters, this one's not for rent). There’s undoubtedly a small town, apple-pie-and-picket-fence look and feel to Springfield.

“Big wheels, keep on turning …”
Your best bet for working, shopping, banking, and playing conveniently is via your own set of wheels, as the Springfield Mass Transit District is more suited for historic site-hopping tourists than daily commuters. Luckily, traffic jams pale in comparison to those in the big city, and parking spots are plentiful, even in the commuter-heavy downtown neighborhoods.

A Leaser’s Life
The cost of living in Springfield is more than 15 percentage points lower than the national average, and rental prices are among Illinois’ most affordable (less than $700). A few other things you might like to know before taking the Springfield plunge:

  • It’s not old. It’s distinguished … Historic homesteads (pre-1939) outnumber modern houses (1995 to present) by roughly 2.5 percent in Springfield, and in many neighborhoods, you won’t find a single freestanding house or apartment building built prior to the 1970s. There are a handful of redeveloped lofts and condos in and around downtown.

  • A buyer’s … er, renter’s … market … About 10 percent of residential properties in Springfield are vacant, and apartments are pretty much always available, so you can afford to be choosy. Most leases are for a full year, but 6-month and month-to-month leases are available as well at some complexes, especially those on the southeast side of Springfield. Apartment managers will typically want to see proof of income and proof of (positive) renting history, or, you’ll need a co-signer to help you score your dream pad.

Choosing your Stomping Grounds
Now the real fun part: deciding which part of town you want to call your own. To get a true feel for which ‘hoods have the vibe you desire, you should visit Springfield in person before signing the dotted line.

Generally, the southwest side of Springfield has blossomed most in recent years, and this is the area where you’ll find modernized housing/rental units. The Woodside neighborhood is in southeastern Springfield.

The downtown area, meanwhile, offers a variety of dwellings, from high rise apartments and luxury condos to vintage townhouses, bungalows, and older-than-old-school single-family detached homes. Easily the most walker-friendly and compact area of Springfield, downtown is an ideal choice for renters who either work in the inner city or just feel more comfortable in an urbanized environment. Rental prices vary, but if you have a thousand bucks a month set aside for room and board, you’re in good shape.

To the immediate north of downtown is Enos Park, whose tree-lined streets and abundance of historic homes make the neighborhood perhaps Springfield’s most scenic. The area has been redeveloped in recent years and now offers a variety of condominiums and apartments for rent, including some that are available in the mid-$600 range.

Other popular neighborhoods include the Historic West Side, Laketown, and the Lincoln Park area, each of which offers affordable, centrally-located lodgings.

If the shoe fits, wear it. And if the horseshoe looks tasty, eat it …
Chicago may have its deep-dish pizza pie and St. Louis its toasted ravioli, but Springfield boasts a culinary treat of its own: the horseshoe sandwich. Traditionally a concoction of two burgers sitting atop a pair of thick-sliced pieces of toast and covered with a mountain of fries and melted cheeses, the horseshoe sandwich is allegedly what made the Giant of Illinois so damn big in the first place (no, not really). In any case, it’s a delectable dish that you’re about to see on every menu in every restaurant you patronize.

And on that tasty note, you’re all set to begin your search. So welcome to the Land of Lincoln, and happy hunting!

Rent Report
Springfield

June 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Springfield rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Springfield rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $558 for a one-bedroom apartment and $724 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Springfield, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
    • Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Springfield has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $724 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Springfield.
    • While rents in Springfield remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Springfield?
    In Springfield, the median rent is $488 for a studio, $558 for a 1-bedroom, $724 for a 2-bedroom, and $945 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Springfield, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Springfield?
    Some of the colleges located in the Springfield area include University of Illinois at Springfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Springfield?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Springfield from include Decatur, Chatham, and Pekin.

