29 Apartments for rent in Springfield, IL📍
You might feel like you’ve stepped into an Antebellum Era time warp when you first see Springfield. A history buff’s paradise, Springfield is home to several sites and museums dedicated to its most well-known resident, Abraham Lincoln. Popular Honest Abe hotspots include his tomb, law office, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, the Old State Capitol Building, and the president’s long-time residence, which has been restored to its pre-Civil War appearance (sorry, apartment hunters, this one's not for rent). There’s undoubtedly a small town, apple-pie-and-picket-fence look and feel to Springfield.
Your best bet for working, shopping, banking, and playing conveniently is via your own set of wheels, as the Springfield Mass Transit District is more suited for historic site-hopping tourists than daily commuters. Luckily, traffic jams pale in comparison to those in the big city, and parking spots are plentiful, even in the commuter-heavy downtown neighborhoods.
The cost of living in Springfield is more than 15 percentage points lower than the national average, and rental prices are among Illinois’ most affordable (less than $700). A few other things you might like to know before taking the Springfield plunge:
It’s not old. It’s distinguished … Historic homesteads (pre-1939) outnumber modern houses (1995 to present) by roughly 2.5 percent in Springfield, and in many neighborhoods, you won’t find a single freestanding house or apartment building built prior to the 1970s. There are a handful of redeveloped lofts and condos in and around downtown.
A buyer’s … er, renter’s … market … About 10 percent of residential properties in Springfield are vacant, and apartments are pretty much always available, so you can afford to be choosy. Most leases are for a full year, but 6-month and month-to-month leases are available as well at some complexes, especially those on the southeast side of Springfield. Apartment managers will typically want to see proof of income and proof of (positive) renting history, or, you’ll need a co-signer to help you score your dream pad.
Now the real fun part: deciding which part of town you want to call your own. To get a true feel for which ‘hoods have the vibe you desire, you should visit Springfield in person before signing the dotted line.
Generally, the southwest side of Springfield has blossomed most in recent years, and this is the area where you’ll find modernized housing/rental units. The Woodside neighborhood is in southeastern Springfield.
The downtown area, meanwhile, offers a variety of dwellings, from high rise apartments and luxury condos to vintage townhouses, bungalows, and older-than-old-school single-family detached homes. Easily the most walker-friendly and compact area of Springfield, downtown is an ideal choice for renters who either work in the inner city or just feel more comfortable in an urbanized environment. Rental prices vary, but if you have a thousand bucks a month set aside for room and board, you’re in good shape.
To the immediate north of downtown is Enos Park, whose tree-lined streets and abundance of historic homes make the neighborhood perhaps Springfield’s most scenic. The area has been redeveloped in recent years and now offers a variety of condominiums and apartments for rent, including some that are available in the mid-$600 range.
Other popular neighborhoods include the Historic West Side, Laketown, and the Lincoln Park area, each of which offers affordable, centrally-located lodgings.
Chicago may have its deep-dish pizza pie and St. Louis its toasted ravioli, but Springfield boasts a culinary treat of its own: the horseshoe sandwich. Traditionally a concoction of two burgers sitting atop a pair of thick-sliced pieces of toast and covered with a mountain of fries and melted cheeses, the horseshoe sandwich is allegedly what made the Giant of Illinois so damn big in the first place (no, not really). In any case, it’s a delectable dish that you’re about to see on every menu in every restaurant you patronize.
And on that tasty note, you’re all set to begin your search. So welcome to the Land of Lincoln, and happy hunting!
June 2020 Springfield Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Springfield rent trends were flat over the past month
Over the past month Springfield rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $558 for a one-bedroom apartment and $724 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Illinois
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Springfield, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
- Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).
Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Springfield has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $724 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Springfield.
- While rents in Springfield remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Springfield.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.