/
/
chatham
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
27 Apartments for rent in Chatham, IL📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
42 Circle Drive
42 Circle Drive, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
This townhome won't last long! Updated from floor to ceiling - you'll love calling this place home! The main floor features a large living room/dining room, updated kitchen and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms and a full bath.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
814 DEERFIELD
814 Deerfield Rd, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upper level unit located in a quiet neighborhood. Shared garage with lower level tenant. Washer/Dryer hookups. 2 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
403 S MAIN – D
403 S Main St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Brand new remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Chatham. w/d hookup Upper level unit with optional garage for extra $50 per month 6 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
405 E MULBERRY – 7
405 E Mulberry St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE. FEATURES 2 CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM AND PRIVATE PATIO. 12 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME
1 of 19
Last updated May 13 at 11:54am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
1916 Turtle Creek Drive
1916 Turtle Creek Drive, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2150 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Style Home in The Willows Subdivision - Beautiful newer construction ranch style home located in The Willows subdivision. This home has granite countertops, cathedral ceiling in open living, kitchen, and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Trevi Gardens
6 Units Available
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$771
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2802 Findley Dr
2802 Findley Dr, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
West-side, 3-bed, 2-bath duplex with basement - Property Id: 261269 Large 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located on West-side Springfield near Schnucks, White Oaks Mall, and Veterans Parkway.
Results within 10 miles of Chatham
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
19 Units Available
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$705
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1250 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 1 at 06:36pm
Old Aristocracy Hill
41 Units Available
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harvard Park
1 Unit Available
2537 s. 9th
2537 South 9th Street, Springfield, IL
Studio
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5760620)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bunn Park
1 Unit Available
2363 s. 13th
2363 South 13th Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5712378)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2220 Joyce
2220 Joyce Lane, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family - Section 8 Welcome - open floor plan with new vinyl flooring through out the home. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3713298)
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harvard Park
1 Unit Available
2656 S. 8th St.
2656 South 8th Street, Springfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1372 sqft
Cute 4 Bedroom house in Harvard Park Neighborhood!!! Section 8 Welcome!! - Come see this cozy little home, Section 8 friendly, large room along with a bonus room. This is a Must See!! Cute kitchen with a large pantry and plenty of storage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1126 east Cedar
1126 East Cedar Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
- (RLNE5747180)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2801 S 16th
2801 South 16th Street, Sangamon County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Newly Listed - 3 bedroom 1 bath on large corner lot. Quiet neighborhood lots of Extras. (RLNE5483228)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mather and Wells Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
1722 E. Jackson St
1722 East Jackson Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$780
950 sqft
2 Bed House Section 8 Only!! - Two bed 1 bath house with large yard, washer / dryer hook ups, hard floors, lots of storage, and more. (RLNE5698231)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
1825 Martin Luther King Drive
1825 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom House- Central air! Section 8 ONLY!!!! - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large basement for storage, bright sunroom, large yard, washer/dryer hook ups, and so much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3311622)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4035 Oakbrook Ct
4035 Oakbrook Court, Sangamon County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
West-side duplex with huge fenced-in backyard - Property Id: 211179 Nice 2-bed, 2-bath, West-side duplex in a great neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harrison Park
1 Unit Available
305 Thames River Rd
305 Thames River Road, Springfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3500 sqft
4-Bed, 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 293192 4-bed, 3-bath single-family home on West-side Springfield.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Oak Ridge
1 Unit Available
1228 North Patton Street
1228 North Patton Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1059 sqft
Single family home on the north side of Springfield. Close to all amenities. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Nice sized living room and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances stay. Laundry hook-ups available off kitchen. Plenty of closet space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Youngston / Holiday Hills
1 Unit Available
85 Marchelle Avenue
85 Marchelle Ave, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath home w/large living room & kitchen located in Youngston Hills subdivision. Walk-in shower in master bath. Close to hospitals, shopping, & restaurants.
1 of 3
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Vinegar Hill
1 Unit Available
509 W. Allen
509 West Allen Street, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
Recently Remodeled! Fresh paint! New flooring! - This is a 3BR 2 BA house that has been recently updated. New flooring has been installed in the foyer, dining room, kitchen, bathroom downstairs, laundry room, hallway and bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Historic West Side
1 Unit Available
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984 Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers,
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1728 E Melrose
1728 Melrose Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1728 E Melrose 2 bed 1 bath $650.00 - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home at 1728 E Melrose. Fenced in front yard, cats and small dogs allowed. NO SECTION 8. Locally owner and managed. Hardwood floors throughout. Contact today for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Chatham, the median rent is $709 for a studio, $810 for a 1-bedroom, $1,051 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,373 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chatham, check out our monthly Chatham Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Chatham area include University of Illinois at Springfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chatham from include Springfield, and Decatur.