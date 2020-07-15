All apartments in Lemont
405 State St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

405 State St

405 State Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 State Street, Lemont, IL 60439

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath House in Downtown Lemont - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath House in Downtown Lemont. New flooring throughout, full basement and 2 car garage.

(RLNE4640750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 State St have any available units?
405 State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemont, IL.
Is 405 State St currently offering any rent specials?
405 State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 State St is pet friendly.
Does 405 State St offer parking?
Yes, 405 State St offers parking.
Does 405 State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 State St have a pool?
No, 405 State St does not have a pool.
Does 405 State St have accessible units?
No, 405 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 405 State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 State St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 State St have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 State St does not have units with air conditioning.
