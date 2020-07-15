Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lemont
Find more places like 405 State St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lemont, IL
/
405 State St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
405 State St
405 State Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemont
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
405 State Street, Lemont, IL 60439
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath House in Downtown Lemont - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath House in Downtown Lemont. New flooring throughout, full basement and 2 car garage.
(RLNE4640750)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 State St have any available units?
405 State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lemont, IL
.
Is 405 State St currently offering any rent specials?
405 State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 State St is pet friendly.
Does 405 State St offer parking?
Yes, 405 State St offers parking.
Does 405 State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 State St have a pool?
No, 405 State St does not have a pool.
Does 405 State St have accessible units?
No, 405 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 405 State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 State St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 State St have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 State St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lemont 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Lemont Apartments with Balconies
Lemont Apartments with Garages
Lemont Apartments with Parking
Lemont Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, IL
Naperville, IL
Aurora, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Elgin, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Elmhurst, IL
St. Charles, IL
Joliet, IL
Woodridge, IL
Orland Park, IL
Markham, IL
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College