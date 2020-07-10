/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:56 PM
26 Apartments for rent in Lansing, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
Results within 1 mile of Lansing
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.
Results within 5 miles of Lansing
Verified
Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15423 Dorchester Avenue
15423 Dorchester Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautifully renovated home for rent in Dolton - If you are looking for completely updated and rent ready home in the Dolton area, you are definitely in luck! This home has been completely redone and is waiting just for you.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
750 East 194th Street
750 194th Street, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1273 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained 3-bedroom 2-full bath home with separate living, family and dining rooms, and a large 2-car garage. Kitchen comes with dish-washer and new exhaust; Stainless-steel refrigerator to be installed prior to move-in.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1592 Beverly Ave.
1592 Beverly St, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Updated Home in Hammond! - COMING SOON IN JULY! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 1592 Beverly Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 3 bedrooms 1 bathrooms Rent: $1000.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Homewood Terrace South
19001 Jonathan Lane
19001 Jonathan Lane, Homewood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1661 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19001 Jonathan Lane in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Lansing
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6366 W 86th Court
6366 West 86th Avenue, Lake County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
For Rent- 2 bedroom 1.75 bath townhome in Crown Point. Open concept living room with sliding door that leads to a sun room. Spacious country kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, and microwave. Master bedroom has double closets and a master bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
86 W 34th Street
86 West 34th Street, Steger, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Spotlessly clean modern apartment 25 miles to Chicago perfect for business or personal travel. Includes everything you need including a fully furnished kitchen, comfortable queen size bed, private entrance with push button lock.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Pottowatomie Hills
2819 173rd Street
2819 173rd Street, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Newly remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Homewood
18518 Lexington Ave
18518 Lexington Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
18518 Lexington Ave Homewood, IL, 60430 - Property Id: 306216 Beautiful freshly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, new silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
8945 South Exchange Avenue
8945 South Exchange Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1400 sqft
Recently rehabbed, vintage apartment in a quiet 2 unit building in South Chicago. Walking distance to neighborhood restaurants, shopping, schools, and the lake.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pullman
10631 S Chanmplain
10631 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
3 bedroom rowhouse Pullman - Renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home with hardwood floors, all appliances, laundry in basement, extra bedroom in basement, quiet block in Pullman (RLNE4420707)
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Side
10300 South Avenue F
10300 South Avenue F, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1500 sqft
RARE**Available Now at the South East Side Neighborhood** 3 bed /1 bath Apartment - Washer/Dryer in the building. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with appliances, Granite counter-tops.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Roseland
326 W 107th Pl
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
341 Suwanee Street
341 Suwanee Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom / 2 bath all brick home with family room . Updated ranch new windows great kitchen huge patio 2 car tandem garage . Available immediately .
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pullman
9625 South Woodlawn Avenue
9625 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1720 sqft
Come see this lovely refreshed 4-bedroom Burnside home. Hardwood floors throughout Bedrooms and main living area. A Beautiful Rental Property you do not want to miss out on.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
