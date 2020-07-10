/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Lake Zurich, IL with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:50am
Contact for Availability
Concord Village
726 June Terrace
726 June Terrace, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spotless & immaculate home shows like a model. Newer wood floors throughout and entire unit that was just repainted, this is an amazing property. All 6 panel white doors & white trim and also includes all appliances with full size washer & dryer.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Chasewood North
580 Waterford Drive
580 Waterford Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1696 sqft
This is a Fantastic Rental*House is Also For Sale for $349,900 but Will Be Taken Off the Market when It is Rented Out*Classic 2-Story Saltbox Elevation in this Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Zurich
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
24620 North Old Mchenry Road
24620 Old Mchenry Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Charming Cape Cod farmhouse on nearly ONE ACRE of land. Surrounded on two sides by horse paddocks and property, you'll feel like you're miles away from everything.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
23636 North Overhill Drive
23636 North Overhill Drive, Forest Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1216 sqft
Welcome Home! Many updates in this 3 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath home in convenient Forest Lake. You will be living well and entertaining will be easy in the spacious and open living room, dining area and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Zurich
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
27 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
612 N Hough St B
612 N Hough St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 313225 Charming, newly remodeled Two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse. Close to town, train, restaurants and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
250 N Carter St
250 North Carter Street, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Condo Available August 2020! Spacious First Floor 1 bedroom/1 bath condo plus bonus den/nursery/office located in Palatine.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
356 West Wood Street
356 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL ROW HOUSE, RECENTLY Updated,Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH CHERRY FLOORS, LG EATING AREA, 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES.PANTRY and Balcony access.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
229 West Johnson Street
229 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cheviot Hills
709 Skye Lane
709 Skye Lane, Inverness, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3860 sqft
2 Master suites. one on 1st floor, Werd built home is spacious & comfortable. hardwood floors thru-out, new kitchen 2003 w/Cherry cabs, Dupont Zodiac engineered stone ctrs, stainless appliances, convection oven, & Travertine tile.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
169 East Palatine Road
169 East Palatine Road, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Great location condo with privacy and a top level unit (no one walking or living above you!) Unit is located in cul-de-sac off of Oak Street & Palatine Rd.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
50 North PLUM GROVE Road
50 North Plum Grove Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
STUNNING LUXURY CONDO IN GORGEOUS PROVIDENCE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN PALATINE. GREAT 7TH FLOOR UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW. RARE 13 FT CEILINGS, HARDWOOD, KITCHEN WITH PROFESSIONAL APPLIANCES SUB ZERO, WOLF, BOSCH & GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
381 North Valley Road
381 North Valley Road, Barrington, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3140 sqft
Charming home in the heart of Fox Point! Dramatic 2 story Entry with open staircase plus hardwood flooring throughout this home! 1st floor Master suite with private bath. Spacious Living Room and separate Dining Room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
24 North Hale Street North
24 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1280 sqft
Spacious vintage 2 bedroom plus finished basement. If you are looking for space, this is a great place! Hardwood floors through-out, 9' ceilings, crown molding, large windows, front porch located in downtown Palatine.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
1422 CAROL Court
1422 Carol Court, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FANTASTIC & UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT WITH POND VIEW AND PARKING INCLUDED. RICH HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING / DINING AREA, NICE KITCHEN WITH MODERN FEATURES, UPDATED BATHROOMS, WASHER DRYER ACROSS THE HALLWAY ON THE SAME LEVEL + PARKING.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
1029 Shambliss Court
1029 Shambliss Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1029 Shambliss Court in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
223 West Lynn Drive
223 Lynn Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1050 sqft
2BR 2BA newer condo, convenient location , close to shopping & Metra.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
461 North Cambridge Drive
461 North Cambridge Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Wonderful 2-story townhome in beautiful Cornell Lakes. Spacious townhome has own entrance, garage, 2.5 baths, in -unit washer/dryer, bay window. More pictures to come. Home available 8/1.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL