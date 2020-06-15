72 Juniper Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful, spacious ranch home is located on a quiet street in lovely Pineview Estates. Bright Sunny kitchen with gleaming hardwood flooring, beautiful 40" oak cabinets, and 18 feet of counter space plus a 12x11 brkfst rm with bay window overlooking beautiful deck and rear yard. Additionally there is formal dining room and large living room. The comfortable master bedroom is tastefully painted and leads to a luxurious master bathroom with whirlpool tub, plus separate shower, his and her walk-in closets, linen closet, and volume ceiling. The remaining bedrooms feature plush carpets and deep closets. There is a full basement for additional living space, or storage.