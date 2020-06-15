All apartments in Lake Villa
Find more places like 72 Juniper Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Villa, IL
/
72 Juniper Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:41 PM

72 Juniper Way

72 Juniper Way · (847) 852-6367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

72 Juniper Way, Lake Villa, IL 60046

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful, spacious ranch home is located on a quiet street in lovely Pineview Estates. Bright Sunny kitchen with gleaming hardwood flooring, beautiful 40" oak cabinets, and 18 feet of counter space plus a 12x11 brkfst rm with bay window overlooking beautiful deck and rear yard. Additionally there is formal dining room and large living room. The comfortable master bedroom is tastefully painted and leads to a luxurious master bathroom with whirlpool tub, plus separate shower, his and her walk-in closets, linen closet, and volume ceiling. The remaining bedrooms feature plush carpets and deep closets. There is a full basement for additional living space, or storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Juniper Way have any available units?
72 Juniper Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Juniper Way have?
Some of 72 Juniper Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Juniper Way currently offering any rent specials?
72 Juniper Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Juniper Way pet-friendly?
No, 72 Juniper Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Villa.
Does 72 Juniper Way offer parking?
Yes, 72 Juniper Way does offer parking.
Does 72 Juniper Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Juniper Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Juniper Way have a pool?
Yes, 72 Juniper Way has a pool.
Does 72 Juniper Way have accessible units?
No, 72 Juniper Way does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Juniper Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Juniper Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Juniper Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Juniper Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 72 Juniper Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILAntioch, ILGrayslake, ILLakemoor, ILGurnee, ILLibertyville, ILMundelein, IL
Pleasant Prairie, WIMcHenry, ILVernon Hills, ILZion, ILLake Zurich, ILCrystal Lake, ILLake Bluff, ILLake Forest, ILDeer Park, ILBarrington, ILLake in the Hills, ILAlgonquin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity