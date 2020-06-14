67 Apartments for rent in Lake in the Hills, IL with garage
Get your outdoor fix in Lake in the Hills, Illinois: Home to thirteen parks and recreational areas, and site of the "Summer Sunset Fest" held Labor Day weekend.
Located less than 50 miles from Chicago and a suburb of that city, Lake in the Hills’ residential growth rocketed during the 1990s, going from 12,000 to 30,000 very quickly. The typical weather is hot, wet summers and cold, wet winters. Cost of living is approximately 11 percent above the national average, and renters can expect to pay more for apartments for rent than in other towns, but combo of proximity to The Windy City and surrounding idyllic beauty more than compensates for the price hike. See more
Lake in the Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.