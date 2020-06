Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

HOME ON CHANNEL FRONT, ONE BLOCK TO WHERE FOX RIVER MEETS THE CHAIN OF LAKES. COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME. GARAGE IS HEATED. BASEMENT HAS LOTS OF STORAGE. STEEL SEA WALL, PIER, DECK OVERLOOKING WATER. PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING. BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH NEWER PLUMBING, ELECTRIC, ROOF, KITCHEN. COME SEE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. GREAT SECOND HOME TO ENJOY THE CHAIN OF LAKES. BRING YOUR BOAT AND TOYS AND ENJOY THIS HOME.