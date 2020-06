Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bright and airy two story! Spacious kitchen with double ovens, Brazilian cherry cabinets and granite counters; first floor laundry room; dual stair case to second floor. Large family room with cozy fireplace. Upgraded carpet throughout. Large den on first floor may be used as 4th bedroom. Second floor has a loft; huge master suite with volume ceilings, and separate sitting room and walk in closet. Schools, parks and restaurants nearby. Contact My Smart Move for credit/background report with credit scores at Lessee's Expense. References and 3 months pay stubs required. Non smoking building. Agent owned.