1022 Turin Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom (END UNIT) / 2 bath in Hampshire! - Set in the quiet village of Hampshire, this 3-bedroom townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan. Wonderful three bedroom with walkout basement. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors, ceramic tile at entry and in the bathrooms, granite counter tops and upgraded 42" cabinets. This unit was just completed 4-years ago. There is a two car garage with private driveway for ample parking. We also have an easy online application process. For resident accessibility, 1022 Turin is located near routes 72 and 20 and only minutes away from the Jane Addams Memorial Highway, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Hampshire. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:



*Spacious Closets

*Large Bedroom Layouts

*Fully-equipped Kitchens

*Patio/Balcony

*Pet-friendly Community

*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association

*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association

*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting work orders

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Close to shopping

*Professionally owned

*Professionally managed by Dedicated Property Service



To tour the community and take one step closer to making it your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease term with a 3% increase in rent on month 13. *Pets are welcome with a non-refundable pet fees of $295/pet plus $25/month for each pet. Easy online application at rainyinvestments.com.



