Hampshire, IL
1022 Turin Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1022 Turin Drive

1022 Turin Drive · (800) 279-8310
Location

1022 Turin Drive, Hampshire, IL 60140

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1022 Turin Drive · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom (END UNIT) / 2 bath in Hampshire! - Set in the quiet village of Hampshire, this 3-bedroom townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan. Wonderful three bedroom with walkout basement. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors, ceramic tile at entry and in the bathrooms, granite counter tops and upgraded 42" cabinets. This unit was just completed 4-years ago. There is a two car garage with private driveway for ample parking. We also have an easy online application process. For resident accessibility, 1022 Turin is located near routes 72 and 20 and only minutes away from the Jane Addams Memorial Highway, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Hampshire. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:

*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Patio/Balcony
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting work orders
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned
*Professionally managed by Dedicated Property Service

To tour the community and take one step closer to making it your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease term with a 3% increase in rent on month 13. *Pets are welcome with a non-refundable pet fees of $295/pet plus $25/month for each pet. Easy online application at rainyinvestments.com.

(RLNE1872814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Turin Drive have any available units?
1022 Turin Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1022 Turin Drive have?
Some of 1022 Turin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Turin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Turin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Turin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Turin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Turin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Turin Drive does offer parking.
Does 1022 Turin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Turin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Turin Drive have a pool?
No, 1022 Turin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Turin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1022 Turin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Turin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Turin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Turin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Turin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
