apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM
98 Apartments for rent in Geneva, IL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2947 Caldwell Ln
2947 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Amazing Geneva Rental - Property Id: 211649 Totally updated townhome with loft for 3rd bedroom, in Sterling Manor of Geneva! Ideal location backing to park, close to shopping, schools and more. New roof, garage door, storm door and furnace.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2243 ROCKEFELLER Drive
2243 Rockefeller Drive, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1460 sqft
Great location just east of Randall by Lowes. Open Floor plan with large Kitchen and Great room, Large bedrooms. 2 Car Garage w/ Storage. Spacious & Bright. Close to Metra and shopping. $30/Month Additional Pet Rent per pet. No smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Geneva
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3021 LANGSTON Circle
3021 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1718 sqft
Outstanding townhome with 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lights,FIREPLACE, 3 BEDROOMS, 2,1 BATH, LAUNDRY ON MAIN FLOOR. Kitchen features 42 inch oak cabinets, quartz counter tops, ALL SS APPLIANCES.Painted in today colors.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
306 Tower Hill Drive
306 Tower Hill Drive, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1868 sqft
Gorgeous end unit with 2 car Garage and lots of sunshine with big windows. Stone Fireplace in the family room. Room flows from Kitchen to family room Private backyard and patio. Two Story Living Room. 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath and a Huge Loft.
Results within 5 miles of Geneva
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,363
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
46 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
334 Arbor Avenue
334 Arbor Avenue, West Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1352 sqft
Call the first-floor of this Victorian beauty your new home! Spacious rooms, soaring 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, leaded glass and all the charm of yesteryear, within walking distance to down town, Metra station, restaurants, library, water park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Big Woods Marmion
2715 Wilshire Court
2715 Wilshire Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
686 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Cute as a button End unit! 2 BR townhome & very well maintained consists of a bright living room/dining room! There is plenty of storage in the garage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1265 Comiskey Avenue
1265 Comiskey Ave, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1606 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers &
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Nagel Court
1325 Nagel Court, West Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3094 sqft
Executive Home, Approx 4400 SQ, 2 story residence boasts every amenity. 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 1st floor office, Chef's kitchen, incredible master suite w/luxury master bath & WIC.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3145 Renard Lane
3145 Renard Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Welcome home to this 3-bedroom town home in the desirable Renaux Manor Subdivision. Great open floor plan. Home features two story living room with double windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
636 Main Street
636 Main St, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with front porch and beautiful, private balcony overlooking a large back yard. Washer/dryer in-unit. Garage parking space and/or storage included. Pets welcome. This is a second floor apartment in a 2-unit building.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
531 West WILSON Street
531 West Wilson Street, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt. with central air, exclusive washer & dryer (free) in shared basement, gas heat, c/a, large 1 car garage w/ door opener, storage in basement. This apartment is a pleasure to show. No smoking. No pets.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Big Woods Marmion
2746 BORKSHIRE Lane
2746 Borkshire Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Largest end unit model in subdivision close to I-88 access! Updated and upgraded 3 bedroom, 1st floor den, 2 1/2 bath townhome with 2-story family room and open floor plan! Updated kitchen has glass back splash, corian counters, light fixtures &
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Big Woods Marmion
2652 Country Oaks Court
2652 Country Oaks Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
Great location for easy access to I-88, Fermi Lab & other major corp offices along w/great 204 schools. Nice TH offers neutral freshly painted walls & new laminate flooring thruout. All appliances including washer/dryer included.
