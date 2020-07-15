Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

37 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Alton, IL

Finding an apartment in East Alton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Alton
251 Victory Dr.
251 Victory Drive, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
2 bedroom house east alton - APPLY TODAY AT BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in yard in east alton school district.
Results within 5 miles of East Alton

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.
Results within 10 miles of East Alton
Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
16 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
5474 Misty Crossing Court
5474 Misty Crossing Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1518 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
6520 Los Cimas Drive
6520 Los Cimas Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1197 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
820 Laredo Avenue
820 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with fenced back yard. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property.

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
14345 River Oaks Court
14345 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1916 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
12083 Garden Lane
12083 Garden Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1374 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Split Level with Bonus Room and Fenced in Back Yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a quiet street. This is a large split level property with all bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Bonus finished family room and full bath in the basement.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
201 PALMER
201 Palmer Street, Brighton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$635
800 sqft
For rent, 2 br duplex side B. Newer wood floors and carpet. Fresh Paint. Appliances included. Basement has washer and dryer with plenty of storage. Back yard is shared. Small pets allowed. $350 additional pet deposit.

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Drive
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
6883 Foxbend Ct
6883 Fox Bend Court, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1135 sqft
Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1135 sqft home in Florissant! Featuring an open floor plan with living room, kitchen and separate dining room. Basement is partially finished with walk-out access and a possible .

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
14328 River Oaks Court
14328 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the exclusive River Oaks Subdivision located on a nice quiet Cul de Sac.  Subdivision includes a Club house, Tennis courts, Swimming pool.

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1131 Rhea Avenue
1131 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,190
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1210373 A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St.

Last updated April 17 at 06:22 PM
1 Unit Available
12820 Bright Oaks Court
12820 Bright Oaks Court, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2429 sqft
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11619 Herefordshire Drive
11619 Herefordshire Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Krch Realty LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
6183 Silver Fox Drive
6183 Silver Fox Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1182 sqft
Check out this newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home in Florissant! This home has been completely updated with beautiful new flooring, sleek new cabinets, modern new fixtures, and neutral colored fresh paint. It has all the fixings for the perfect home.

Last updated March 23 at 07:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1239 Maple Avenue
1239 Maple Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$744
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
10123 Tappan Dr.
10123 Tappan Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$865
912 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Bellefountaine - This is a non-smoking home. Pets welcome with an extra fee and agreement!!!! Each adult 18 and over must fill out application. $45 each.

Last updated December 7 at 06:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11390 Lanett Court
11390 Lanett Court, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
1333 sqft
Use promo code DREAMHOME today to receive FREE APPLICATION FEES!This spacious, brick 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home has an impressive open floor plan. The large kitchen has an updated breakfast bar,pantry and ceramic flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Alton, IL

Finding an apartment in East Alton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

