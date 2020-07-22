Apartment List
55 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Des Plaines, IL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Des Plaines is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance t... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
35 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$935
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Des Plaines
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
29 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$869
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$996
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$970
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
$
20 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$930
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
71 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$960
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9620 Ivanhoe Ct
9620 Ivanhoe Ave, Schiller Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
1BED IN SCHILLER PARK AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 213813 RENOVATED APARTMENT IN SCHILLER PARK AVAILABLE NOW. Heating and water included/ 1 parking spot and cooking gas. Great apartment in a great location. Close to O hare / Expressway . Garden.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282
8515 West Catherine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful 1 BD 1 BA Near O'hare! - Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo near O'Hare, 10 minutes walking from Cumberland Blue line train station. Gas, heat, and water included as well as one parking space.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
5105 N East River Rd # Gn
5105 North East River Road, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
1BR/1BTH condo across from Forest Preserve on River Rd.This property is close to I-90, blue line, bus and health club. Parking is included. No Smoking! No pets! Heat is electric and tenant is responsible for the electric bill.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Norridge
5100 N Leonard Dr Apt 1B
5100 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
1BR/1BTH condo across from Forest Preserve on River Rd. This property is close to I-90, blue line, bus and health club. Parking is included. No pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728141)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
8510 W Catalpa Unit 1N
8510 West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Ohare area - 5 Minutes walk to Blue Line Cumberland Station. 10 Minutes to Airport and 40 minutes to Downtown (RLNE1831064)

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
4001 Prairie Avenue
4001 Prairie Avenue, Schiller Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1bath + office/bonus room garden apartment located on a quiet residential street. Enjoy a large, fully fenced yard with a picnic area, secure entrance with 24 hour security surveillance and coin laundry in the building.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1217 S. Forums Ct. - 1C
1217 Forums Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
Clean and spacious One bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. Large patio. Well maintained Forums Apartment with Tennis Courts and Swimming Pool. Must See!! No Pets Please.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Norridge
4932 North Leonard Drive
4932 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Great Norridge location. Corner unit 1 BR condo with walk in closet w/organizer. All updated unit with hardwood floors, new kitchen & bath w/granite counters & maple cabinets. 2 parking spaces & lots of storage w/laundry in building.
Results within 10 miles of Des Plaines
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
1101 N LeClaire Ave
1101 N Leclaire Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments near I-290. Hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen. On-site laundry. Community has off-street parking and 24-hour maintenance. Very walkable neighborhood with a park just a few blocks away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5832 W North Ave
5832 W North Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood with hardwood floors and brand new appliances. Steps to Hanson Park station and bus lines, easy walk to shopping, dining and schools.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$955
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$825
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy a cozy 12-unit community near Austin Park. Community has contemporary units with spacious floor plans and granite counters. Pet-friendly complex with easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
East Village
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
$945
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
22 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
30 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4915 W Belle Plaine Ave
4915 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
Big 1BR in Portage Park! Heat and Gas included! - Property Id: 324909 Big, bright 1BR in Portage Park! Heat and Gas included! Big, sunny studio in Portage Park! Close to CTA and shopping! Heat and Gas included! Pet friendly!!! Apply at TurboTenant:

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont Cragin
2005 N Laporte Ave
2005 North Laporte Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$875
$875 / 1br - 1.5 Bd on Laporte, Pantry, High Ceili - Property Id: 106492 Location:2005 Laporte, Chicago Rent: $875 / Month Available Date: 05/01/2020 Beds: 1.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont Cragin
2007 N Laporte Ave 2S
2007 North Laporte Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$875
$875 / 1br - Hermosa 1+ Bedroom!! Great Space - Property Id: 133826 Rent: 875 / Month Beds: 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,000 in Des Plaines, IL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Des Plaines is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Des Plaines in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

