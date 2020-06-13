Apartment List
123 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Deerfield, IL

Finding an apartment in Deerfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,408
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Briarwoods
1 Unit Available
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Waukegan Rd
1000 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
735 sqft
Like New 1 Bedroom ...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
943 Waukegan Road
943 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
795 sqft
1 Bedroom Near Downtown, Train & Parks! - Property Id: 217865 COMPLETELY REMODELED very large 1 bedroom with modern appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood floors! Great place to live! Quiet location - across the street from the

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
1006 Brookside Lane
1006 Brookside Lane, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2074 sqft
PERFECT HOME TO CALL MY HOME!!! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, TRAIN AND EXPRESSWAY. AWARDED SCHOOLS AND PARKS NEARBY. EVERYTHING IS UPDATED.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1048 Camille Avenue
1048 Camille Avenue, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1164 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN PRIME DEERFIELD LOCATION. CHOICE LOCATION SITUATED NEARBY MILLION DOLLAR HOMES. THIS TASTEFUL ONE STORY RANCH HOME WITH LARGE FENCED IN PRIVATE YARD IS JUST WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.
Results within 5 miles of Deerfield
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
$
11 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1158 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1719 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
27 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
$
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 18
730 Judson Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243 Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
293 E DEERPATH RD 31
293 E Deerpath, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,175
Charming Studio Apartment in Lake Forest! - Property Id: 242028 Check out 10 New Photos! Available immediately! Beautifully Detailed Vintage Studio in an 1843 Built Walk-Up Building conveniently located in Downtown Lake Forest! It's only a 20

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
620 Inverrary Ln
620 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1635 sqft
Beautifully updated from top to bottom 2-story townhouse w/ finished basement & direct access to attached garage in popular INVERRARY subdivision! (Deerfield) Hardwood floor thru-out. Newer windows & 6 panel doors. Bright & open floor plan.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
373 Hazel A1
373 Hazel Ave, Glencoe, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
517 sqft
Glencoe - JUNIOR One Bed on Ground Floor - Property Id: 298929 Glencoe - Junior One Bedroom on the ground floor. Simply very few steps with three up to the entrance of the building and two down to your next abode.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1934 Linden B
1934 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
800 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Downtown Highland Park - 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 90245 Updated 2 Bed /1 Bath Apartment in Convenient Highland Park Location! Blocks from Metra, Lake Michigan, and Downtown HP! 2 Bedroom / 1 bathroom top floor

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
371 Central Ave 2W
371 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
800 sqft
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 Highland Park 2Bed Near BEACH and DOWNTOWN!! - Property Id: 295824 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment In Highland Park! Completely Remodeled! SS Appl / Granite! Central AC 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in Perfect Highland Park

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1946 Linden Ave Gdn
1946 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
Unit Gdn Available 08/01/20 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apt in Highland Park! - Property Id: 295176 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apartment Available in Highland Park! Blocks to Metra Station! Stainless Steel Appliances Incl.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$995
510 sqft
Studio in the heart of Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
City Guide for Deerfield, IL

Welcome to Deerfield! This North Chicagoland city is quiet, friendly and incredibly safe. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Located a little less than 30 miles from the Loop, you can easily access Chicago from the downtown Deerfield METRA station, which will probably be preferable to the notorious rush hour traffic. Jobs aside, you probably won’t have to make too many trips into the Windy City, as Deerfield’s got plenty amenities to keep you busy. You’ll find tons of shopping, dining and entertainment at the outdoor shopping district known as Deerfield Square located in the city center, as well as other establishments throughout town.

Overall, Deerfield has an extremely family-friendly vibe. In fact, in 2007, BusinessWeek.com rated the city as one of the “50 Best Places to Raise Children.” With great schools, parks and libraries, as well as an amazing safety record, you won’t have any worries settling down with kids in this area. Young singles are within close proximity to both Northwestern’s campus in nearby Evanston, as well as some of Chicago’s young, hip northern neighborhoods.

Regardless of where you end up settling in Deerfield, you’ll be sure to find a great, safe rental with wonderful amenities. The only problem you might have is finding cheap apartments here. While it is less expensive then apartment rentals in Chicago proper, all the attractions and comfort of this safe, ritzy suburb come at a high price.

In the city center you’ll find tons of apartment complexes with great amenities, including gyms and clubhouses. With everything from studio apartments to three bedroom apartments for rent, these rentals cater to everyone from the commuting young professional to established families. Renting in this area will also put you within close proximity to the METRA station and Deerfield Square. Two bedroom apartments in this area usually range from $1100 to $1500.

North of the city center you’ll find the campus of Trinity International University, an evangelical school of about 3,000 students. There are a few slightly more affordable rentals in this area that cater to students, frequently offering short-term leases. Two bedrooms in this area range from $1000 to $1200.

Just west of TIU, you’ll find a quiet, settled neighborhood with a few apartments and rental homes available. Prices for two bedrooms in this neighborhood vary based on property type, but you can generally find large, well-maintained homes for $1500 to $1700.

If you’re relocating to Deerfield with a four-legged friend, allow yourself plenty of time to secure a pet friendly rental. While many properties don’t permit pets of any kind, a handful of others will be both cat and dog friendly. Most, however, require an additional security deposit or monthly fee of up to $100.

This small pet annoyance aside, you’ll be sure to enjoy all the suburban comfort that this northern Chicago suburb has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Deerfield, IL

Finding an apartment in Deerfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

