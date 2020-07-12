Apartment List
/
IL
/
crystal lake
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:59 PM

62 Apartments for rent in Crystal Lake, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crystal Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
590 Somerset Lane
590 Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
989 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bed, 2 bath first floor condo with awesome amenities, perfect location and great schools. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, new counters and flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
70 Pine Court
70 Pine Ct, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1429 sqft
This rarely available 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
141 Edgewater Drive
141 Edgewater Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3472 sqft
Want to "shelter in place" at the lake? SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL OPTIONS AVAILABLE. This classic lake cottage has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED for today's modern life.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
988 Camelot Drive
988 Camelot Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1048 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooking patio and fenced in yard. Close to school and shopping. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
973 Camelot Place
973 Camelot Place, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1683 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED AND TASTEFULLY DESIGNED 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CAPE COD 2-STORY FEATURING A SEMI CONTEMPORARY DESIGN WITH EXCELLENT FLOOR PLAN.
Results within 1 mile of Crystal Lake

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Falcon Greens
8208 Redtail Drive
8208 Redtail Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3248 sqft
Quintessential suburban living! Golfing community with golf course open to the public just down the street. Close to large park with walking trails and ponds. Beautiful Brick and Wood home on 1/2 acre lot. 4 or 5 bed rooms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northstar
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Immediate Availability Spacious condo with 1306 SqFt Fireplace Washer & Dryer Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet. No pets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1341 Cunat Court
1341 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
795 sqft
PREMIUM MAIN FLOOR UNIT WITH 1 CAR GARAGE IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!!! UNIT IS WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE OF ADJACENT PARK & POND OFFERING PEACE AND QUIET!!! UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH NEWER CARPETING AND BLINDS.

1 of 1

Last updated May 31 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
Princeton Crossing
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1330 Cunat Court
1330 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
AMAZING 1 Bedroom, 1 bath home with HUGE patio, fireplace and 1 car garage! Owner lived here for 18 years is now looking to rent this lovingly cared for home! Will consider rent to own! SPARKLING, AND I MEAN, SPARKLING CLEAN! NEW fridge, NEW
Results within 5 miles of Crystal Lake
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Farms South
5522 Chantilly Circle
5522 Chantilly Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3202 Deerpath Lane
3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane 2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Beach
1301 Tower Lane
1301 Tower Lane, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3442 sqft
Riverfront living at its best! Private, secluded location yet close to town and train! Wonderful views both up and down the river! Large 3400+ sq.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
918 N Oakwood Dr
918 West Oakwood Drive, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6513 MARBLE Lane
6513 Marble Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1553 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH END UNIT W/ALL NEW FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED, & FULLY APPLIANCED INCL WASHER/DRYER, & AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. LARGE MASTER BDRM HAS HIS/HERS SEPARATE CLOSETS & PRIVATE FULL BATH.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9210 Country Club Road
9210 Country Club Road, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Here is a chance to rent a "cabin in the woods"! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch style home situated in a very private setting. Dining room, kitchen, and a large living room with a fireplace. Full basement and an attached garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Prestwicke
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
431 LEAH Lane
431 Leah Lane, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
661 sqft
Great 3RD Floor rental unit with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and private balcony. You will love that there is no one living above you. True 1 bedroom with door and nice sized Walk in closet. Washer & dryer in unit. 1 Car garage.
City Guide for Crystal Lake, IL

Looking for a good place to live? Well, that’s funny, because Crystal Lake’s motto just so happens to be “A Good Place to Live.” How coincidental! Located in northeastern Illinois, Crystal Lake is a rustic town that’s chock full of history and sweet suburban surroundings. Though the name may be reminiscent of a certain film, for scary movie fans, the city is anything but. The historic downtown district can only be described as quaint and the ability to find a fantastic apartment at a afforda...

We concur; Crystal Lake is a pretty good place to live. Still skeptical? Well take a look at our listings and see for yourself!

In terms of cost of living, Illinois isn’t known as the least expensive state out there, but Crystal Lake does what it can to help those on a budget. When we refer to apartments in Crystal Lake as “inexpensive,” that typically means they fall well below the cost of living in nearby Chicago and other neighboring suburbs. For instance, one-bedroom apartments in Crystal Lake range between $760 and $900. The lower priced one-bedroom places are nothing short of basic, whereas the $900 apartment option will offer everything from a concierge to furnished apartments, tennis courts and complimentary breakfast each morning. Not too shabby for apartment living, eh?

Two bedrooms in the city fall somewhere between $880 and $1200, with the more costly apartments being in a resort style complex such as Skyridge Club, and the less expensive apartments being established, cozy apartment communities. Keep in mind that you don’t have to pay a lot to get a lot in Crystal Lake. A less expensive apartment doesn’t mean a complete lack of amenities, either. In fact, most complexes feature cable, Internet, some paid utilities, views, swimming pools, garages, fireplaces, short-term leases and access to the Metra train.

Regarding deposits, the prices tend to fluctuate between $200 and $500 depending on the apartment size and its community. Surprisingly, newer apartments in Crystal Lake tend to have the least expensive deposits. Bringing pets along will also cost you a sometimes-hefty deposit of about $300 or so. While there are dog restrictions, cats tend to rule the roost here in Crystal Lake. You can often have two cats in every apartment.

We think you’ll agree that life in Crystal Lake is good, if not great. Shopping in the historic downtown district, festivals at the Dole Mansion (mmm… ribs festival), a high quality of outdoor life (50 miles of bike paths, anyone?) and access to the big city atmosphere of Chicago (less than an hour by train) are just a few things this city has in store for you. Use this guide and our clever apartment listings to find your perfect apartment in Crystal Lake, just make sure it’s not Friday the 13th before looking. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Crystal Lake, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crystal Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Crystal Lake 1 BedroomsCrystal Lake 2 BedroomsCrystal Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCrystal Lake 3 BedroomsCrystal Lake Apartments with Balcony
Crystal Lake Apartments with GarageCrystal Lake Apartments with GymCrystal Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCrystal Lake Apartments with Parking
Crystal Lake Apartments with PoolCrystal Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerCrystal Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsCrystal Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILNorth Aurora, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, IL
South Elgin, ILGeneva, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILWarrenville, ILItasca, ILDelavan, WILake Geneva, WILakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College