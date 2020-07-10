Apartment List
/
IL
/
chicago heights
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Chicago Heights, IL with washer-dryer

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
750 East 194th Street
750 194th Street, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1273 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained 3-bedroom 2-full bath home with separate living, family and dining rooms, and a large 2-car garage. Kitchen comes with dish-washer and new exhaust; Stainless-steel refrigerator to be installed prior to move-in.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Homewood Terrace South
19001 Jonathan Lane
19001 Jonathan Lane, Homewood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1661 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19001 Jonathan Lane in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Chicago Heights

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
86 W 34th Street
86 West 34th Street, Steger, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Spotlessly clean modern apartment 25 miles to Chicago perfect for business or personal travel. Includes everything you need including a fully furnished kitchen, comfortable queen size bed, private entrance with push button lock.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Pottowatomie Hills
2819 173rd Street
2819 173rd Street, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Newly remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Homewood
18518 Lexington Ave
18518 Lexington Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
18518 Lexington Ave Homewood, IL, 60430 - Property Id: 306216 Beautiful freshly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, new silver appliances, and updated bathroom.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
4140 Birchwood Ave
4140 Birchwood Rd, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
COMING SOON IN JUNE! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED RANCH HOME!!!! - COMING SOON IN JUNE! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 4140 Birchwood Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
341 Suwanee Street
341 Suwanee Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom / 2 bath all brick home with family room . Updated ranch new windows great kitchen huge patio 2 car tandem garage . Available immediately .

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Hills
4420 180th Street
4420 180th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4420 180th Street in Country Club Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Chicago Heights
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15423 Dorchester Avenue
15423 Dorchester Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautifully renovated home for rent in Dolton - If you are looking for completely updated and rent ready home in the Dolton area, you are definitely in luck! This home has been completely redone and is waiting just for you.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
842 PRINCETON Avenue
842 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Don't miss out on this lovely remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom Rental Home. We have an open floor plan with large living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a large pantry storage area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1592 Beverly Ave.
1592 Beverly St, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Updated Home in Hammond! - COMING SOON IN JULY! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 1592 Beverly Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 3 bedrooms 1 bathrooms Rent: $1000.

July 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report. Chicago Heights rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report. Chicago Heights rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago Heights rents increased over the past month

Chicago Heights rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chicago Heights stand at $920 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,083 for a two-bedroom. Chicago Heights' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chicago Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Chicago Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chicago Heights, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chicago Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Chicago Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,083 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Chicago Heights' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago Heights than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chicago Heights.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chicago Heights 1 BedroomsChicago Heights 2 BedroomsChicago Heights 3 Bedrooms
    Chicago Heights Apartments with BalconyChicago Heights Apartments with ParkingChicago Heights Apartments with Pool
    Chicago Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Heights Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, IL
    Lisle, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INSchererville, INRiverdale, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILCrest Hill, IL
    Bensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILForest Park, ILHighland, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Prairie State CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
    Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
    University of Chicago