Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed parking air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1427 9th Street Available 08/03/20 6 bed/3 bath, downstairs, pet friendly location for $275 per bedroom.

There is also an upstairs, 3 bed/2 bath, $325 per bedroom that is pet friendly as well.

They are both in the same building.

Located behind Family Video. Perfect location for students or families.



Don't miss out!



217-345-6210

teigan@eiprops.com



(RLNE5669118)