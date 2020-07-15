AL
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Channahon, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportuniti...

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
23501 West McClintock Road
23501 Mcclintock Road, Channahon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.1 bath Home! Fenced yard and a 2.5 car garage. First floor Master Bedroom with luxury bath, mud/laundry room, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace. Second floor there is a great room.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
25219 West Buell Street
25219 West Buell Street, Channahon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house has been newly painted with new floors and updated kitchen and bathrooms. This home has central air conditioning and a large yard with a back deck.
Results within 1 mile of Channahon

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1728 Waters Edge Drive
1728 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1840 sqft
Peaceful and tranquil. 3 bedroom townhome with full basement overlooking a well-stocked pond. Huge living room area with laminate flooring. Large dining area with sliding patio door with water views, Cherry cabinets in the ample-sized kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1703 Waters Edge Drive
1703 Waters Edge Drive, Minooka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME IN THE HEART OF MINOOKA. SUPER GREAT LOCATION & CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN AND FOYER FEATURE HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS & 2.5 BATHS. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
Results within 5 miles of Channahon

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Apts
100 Sharon Drive, Morris, IL
1 Bedroom
$536
Cambridge Apartments senior community located in in Morris, Illinois that serves those 62 and older or handicapped/disabled. The community offers a laundry facility, playground, and more.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Slalom Court
201 Slalom Court, Minooka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
Check out our interactive 3D tour! Beautiful Ranch situated on almost 3/4 acre lot with 3+ car attached garage with lake view in NinoVan Lake Estates! Open floor plan boasts sunny Family Room with soaring ceiling, built-in wall units, cozy

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1530 Centennial Drive - 118
1530 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remodeled units, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit

Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2303 Ashland Drive
2303 Ashland Drive, Morris, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
FOR RENT: English basement two level 3 bedroom duplex with large fenced back yard. All appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Low maintenance laminate flooring on main level. Carpet on lower level. 2 Full bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Channahon
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
3 Units Available
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
22 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,247
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Meadowood Lane
700 Meadowood Lane, Wilmington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
700 Meadowood is a roomy 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom townhome in Wilmington. These townhomes include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and have washer/ dryer hookups. The eat-in kitchen provides plenty of space and storage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24481 John Adams Drive
24481 John Adams Drive, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1757 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24481 John Adams Drive in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2353 CARNATION Drive
2353 Carnation Drive, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Welcome home to this COMPLETELY remodeled 2nd floor Townhouse. NEW 42 inch Shaker Kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. New LVT floors, new tiled bathroom with new everything. new doors, baseboards, closets...Too much to list.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
296 RICHMOND Drive
296 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1668 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED HOUSE IN LAKEWOOD FALLS CLUB!! 3 BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT/DEN AND 2.1 BATHS! WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN THE ENTIRE HOUSE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. UPDATED BATHROOMS! READY TO MOVE IN!!

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hacker
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
430 S Virginia St - 430 S Virginia St
430 South Virginia Street, Coal City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1352 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bd 1.5 ba ranch Coal City - This Renovated 3 bd 1.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4141 OAK TREE Lane
4141 Oak Tree Lane, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
2-Story Townhome In Exceptional Old Oaks Subdivision Features New Flooring, New Carpeting, New Appliances, Freshly Painted & Ready For You.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
359 Richmond Drive
359 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1668 sqft
LAKEWOOD FALLS LARGEST DRAKE MODEL W/ 2 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT. COVERED PORCH W/ LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OAK CABINETRY. SGD OPENS TO PATIO & PRIVATE YARD.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
The Neustoneshire
7308 KEMPTON Street
7308 Kempton Street, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3000 sqft
**AVAILABLE SEPT 1, 2020** This over 3000 sqft - 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath single family home in the Newmann Subdivision is ready for immediate occupancy! Or finish out the full unfinished basement and complete the space to meet your
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Channahon, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Channahon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

