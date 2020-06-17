All apartments in Champaign
904 Waters Edge Rd.

904 Waters Edge Road · No Longer Available
Location

904 Waters Edge Road, Champaign, IL 61822

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
904 Waters Edge Rd. Available 07/07/20 Two Bed, Two Bath Duplex with Great Location Near Turnberry Ridge Park! Available in July! - Available in July! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex features brand new plank flooring in the living room (not shown in photos), a washer-dryer in unit, a gas fireplace and an attached 2-car garage. The spacious master suite includes private bathroom and dual closet space. Located in Turnberry Ridge subdivision, the neighborhood boasts several walking paths and a nearby park.

$25 monthly utility fee covers the cost of your sewer bills.

Call to schedule your tour today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Waters Edge Rd. have any available units?
904 Waters Edge Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
What amenities does 904 Waters Edge Rd. have?
Some of 904 Waters Edge Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Waters Edge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
904 Waters Edge Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Waters Edge Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 904 Waters Edge Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign.
Does 904 Waters Edge Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 904 Waters Edge Rd. does offer parking.
Does 904 Waters Edge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Waters Edge Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Waters Edge Rd. have a pool?
No, 904 Waters Edge Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 904 Waters Edge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 904 Waters Edge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Waters Edge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Waters Edge Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Waters Edge Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Waters Edge Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
