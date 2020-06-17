Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

904 Waters Edge Rd. Available 07/07/20 Two Bed, Two Bath Duplex with Great Location Near Turnberry Ridge Park! Available in July! - Available in July! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex features brand new plank flooring in the living room (not shown in photos), a washer-dryer in unit, a gas fireplace and an attached 2-car garage. The spacious master suite includes private bathroom and dual closet space. Located in Turnberry Ridge subdivision, the neighborhood boasts several walking paths and a nearby park.



$25 monthly utility fee covers the cost of your sewer bills.



No Pets Allowed



