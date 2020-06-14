All apartments in Champaign
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

702 S. McKinley Ave.

702 South Mckinley Avenue · (217) 352-1234
Location

702 South Mckinley Avenue, Champaign, IL 61821
Clark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 702 S. McKinley Ave. · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
CLARK PARK- 3 BED 3 BATH - AVAILABLE NOW!

This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on the edge of Clark Park, was completely remodeled November 2019, & features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, study, kitchen with new stainless appliances, new flooring and new countertops, fresh paint throughout, basement with finished rec room and full bathroom, over-sized 2 car garage, central air conditioning.

To schedule a showing, complete this form: https://ccr-abt.com/our-rentals/showing-request

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5181829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 S. McKinley Ave. have any available units?
702 S. McKinley Ave. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 702 S. McKinley Ave. have?
Some of 702 S. McKinley Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 S. McKinley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
702 S. McKinley Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 S. McKinley Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 S. McKinley Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 702 S. McKinley Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 702 S. McKinley Ave. does offer parking.
Does 702 S. McKinley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 S. McKinley Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 S. McKinley Ave. have a pool?
No, 702 S. McKinley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 702 S. McKinley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 702 S. McKinley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 702 S. McKinley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 S. McKinley Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 S. McKinley Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 702 S. McKinley Ave. has units with air conditioning.
