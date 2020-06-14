702 S. McKinley Ave.

Amenities
CLARK PARK- 3 BED 3 BATH - AVAILABLE NOW!
This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on the edge of Clark Park, was completely remodeled November 2019, & features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, study, kitchen with new stainless appliances, new flooring and new countertops, fresh paint throughout, basement with finished rec room and full bathroom, over-sized 2 car garage, central air conditioning.
To schedule a showing, complete this form: https://ccr-abt.com/our-rentals/showing-request
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5181829)